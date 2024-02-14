SCAD Grads Receive $10,000 Scholarship for Documentary on Student with Treacher Collins Syndrome

Two SCAD Grads Awarded $10,000 Scholarship for Documentary on Student with Treacher Collins Syndrome

Advertisment

On February 14, 2024, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) graduates Halle Losordo and Abby Dickinson received the prestigious Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, worth $10,000, from the Television Academy Foundation. The recognition came for their inspiring short documentary about their fellow SCAD student, Jacob Thiele, who lives with Treacher Collins Syndrome.

A Heartwarming Glimpse into Jacob's Life

The documentary, a testament to Losordo and Dickinson's filmmaking prowess, offers viewers an authentic and moving portrayal of Jacob's day-to-day life. Showcasing his fun-loving personality and ability to make friends easily, the film sheds light on the capabilities and potential of disabled individuals, challenging societal prejudices and misconceptions.

Advertisment

"Our main goal was to give a platform to disabled individuals and let their voices be heard," explains Losordo. "We wanted to put a face to each diagnosis and show that they are more than their disabilities."

The Loreen Arbus Foundation and Its Commitment to Disability Awareness

Now in its 12th year, the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship has been instrumental in rewarding student-produced projects that highlight disability issues or help emerging artists with disabilities gain recognition. The TV Academy Foundation and the Loreen Arbus Foundation's combined efforts aim to elevate social consciousness around key societal issues, promoting a more inclusive and empathetic world.

Advertisment

A Series Featuring Diverse Disabled Individuals

With the scholarship's financial support, Losordo and Dickinson plan to continue telling powerful stories of disabled persons, aiming to create a series featuring various individuals with disabilities. By sharing these narratives, they hope to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse experiences within the disabled community.

In a world where stories can influence hearts and minds, Halle Losordo and Abby Dickinson are using their talents as filmmakers to make a difference. By focusing on the lives of individuals with disabilities, they are helping to reshape societal perspectives and build a more inclusive future.

In Losordo's words, "Everyone deserves to have their story heard."