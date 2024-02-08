Saving 'Make A Splash': A Community's Battle for Its Beloved Swim School

In the tranquil southern suburbs of Sydney, a heartwarming tale of community spirit and resilience unfolds. Andrew Duncan, a passionate swimming instructor, is waging an unexpected battle to keep his beloved home-based swim school, Make A Splash, afloat. The Sutherland Shire Council's recent order to cease operations following a noise complaint from neighbors has left the future of this cherished institution hanging in the balance.

The Sound of Learning: A Noisy Affair?

Established in 2020, Make A Splash has become a lifeline for 95 children, including those who are neurodiverse. The school offers personalized one-on-one or two-on-one classes in Duncan's backyard pool. However, the joyous sounds of children learning to swim have unfortunately been deemed disruptive by a particular set of neighbors, leading to the council's decision.

Determined to adhere to regulations, Duncan invested nearly $10,000 in traffic, parking, and noise acoustic sound testing. The results indicated that the noise levels fell within reasonable limits. Yet, the council issued a 90-day notice, demanding he stop teaching swimming and apply for approval to continue operations.

A Community Rallying Behind Its Hero

The news of Make A Splash's potential closure has sent shockwaves through the local community. Parents, whose children have benefited immensely from Duncan's dedicated teaching, have rallied behind him in a show of solidarity.

"The emotional reward of teaching kids to swim is indescribable," shares Duncan, his voice echoing with frustration and determination. "These children are not just learning a life skill; they're gaining confidence, building resilience, and becoming part of a supportive community."

An online petition demanding the council reconsider its decision has garnered over 1,200 signatures. Families are standing together, refusing to let the noise complaint drown out the positive impact Make A Splash has had on their children's lives.

Navigating Murky Waters: The Council's Response

The Sutherland Shire Council maintains that it values small businesses and has been working closely with Duncan to ensure his school operates within planning controls. They suggest submitting a development application to address the complaints.

"We understand the importance of Make A Splash to the community," a council spokesperson stated. "However, we must consider all residents' concerns and ensure that businesses operate within the prescribed guidelines."

As the deadline approaches, Duncan finds himself treading water, hoping for a resolution that will allow him to continue his mission of teaching children to swim while respecting his neighbors' peace.

In the end, this story transcends the confines of a suburban swimming pool. It's a testament to the power of community spirit, the resilience of small businesses, and the universal language of human compassion.

As the sun sets on another day in Sydney's south, the ripples from Make A Splash continue to spread, touching hearts and igniting conversations about what truly matters in a community. In the face of adversity, Duncan and his supporters stand united, proving that sometimes, the loudest voices are those that speak the language of love, hope, and determination.