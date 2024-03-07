Sarawak Premier Emphasizes Youth Development in Scout Movement's 111th Anniversary

KUCHING, March 7 - The Sarawak government's commitment to youth development was strongly articulated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sarawak Scouts 111th anniversary gala dinner. Highlighting the pivotal role of young people as future country leaders, the Premier's vision, conveyed through Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, underscores the importance of holistic character development in steering the nation towards prosperity.

Scouts as Pillars of Youth Development

The Sarawak Scouts movement, with a storied history of 111 years, is lauded for its comprehensive programs that aim at molding youths into versatile and agile individuals. Abang Johari praised the movement for its vital role in shaping character and instilling values such as self-confidence, resilience, respect, and a strong sense of community. The movement's success is attributed to the dedication of scout leaders and the support from parents and guardians, making scouting an enriching journey of personal growth and citizenship.

Government Initiatives in Supporting Youth

In alignment with the scouts' ideals, the Sarawak government has integrated the portfolio of entrepreneur development with youth and sport, thereby establishing the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Entrepreneur Development. Abang Johari announced plans for providing free tertiary education to further empower the youth, preparing them for significant roles in the future. This move reflects the government's broader strategy to nurture well-rounded individuals capable of contributing to the nation's success.

Community and Leadership Support

The Sarawak Scout Council, under the leadership of President Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, celebrated the anniversary with gratitude towards the organizing committee, sponsors, and donors for their invaluable support. The event, graced by officials and corporate leaders, highlighted the collective effort in promoting scouting and youth development in Sarawak. A commemorative souvenir magazine was also announced, marking the 111 years of scouting excellence in the region.

The Sarawak government's endorsement and active support of the scouting movement and youth development initiatives signify a strong commitment to nurturing future leaders. By fostering an environment that encourages growth, resilience, and community engagement, Sarawak sets a precedent for comprehensive youth development strategies, ensuring that the legacy of today's leadership continues through the empowered youths of tomorrow.