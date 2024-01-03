San Pedro Lions Club Ushers in 2024 with Annual New Year’s Eve Bash

The San Pedro Lions Club ushered in the dawn of 2024 with their customary New Year’s Eve bash at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. The beloved local event, which kicked off at 9 PM on December 31st, showcased the acclaimed Super Furia Band and drew in a multitude of islanders choosing to inaugurate the new year in the company of the club. The annual fundraiser stands as a notable contribution from the Lions Club to the San Pedro Town community.

A Toast to Prosperity

As the clock neared midnight, attendees momentarily paused their celebrations to count down to the new year. Glasses clinked in a communal toast, wishes of a prosperous 2024 echoing through the revelry. The merriment persisted into the wee hours of the morning, finally winding down at 8 AM.

Community Builders

Nesher Acosta, the esteemed president of the San Pedro Lions Club, took the occasion to express his gratitude to the tireless volunteers from the Lions and Leos. He commended their dedication and invaluable contributions to the community, lauding their shared values of hard work and communal upliftment.

Looking Ahead

With the successful event now a cherished memory, the San Pedro Lions Club is setting its sights on new community endeavors to benefit the residents of San Pedro in the coming year. The club’s commitment to fostering unity and progress within the community remains unwavering, promising a productive and impactful year ahead.