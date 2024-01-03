en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

San Pedro Lions Club Ushers in 2024 with Annual New Year’s Eve Bash

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
San Pedro Lions Club Ushers in 2024 with Annual New Year’s Eve Bash

The San Pedro Lions Club ushered in the dawn of 2024 with their customary New Year’s Eve bash at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. The beloved local event, which kicked off at 9 PM on December 31st, showcased the acclaimed Super Furia Band and drew in a multitude of islanders choosing to inaugurate the new year in the company of the club. The annual fundraiser stands as a notable contribution from the Lions Club to the San Pedro Town community.

A Toast to Prosperity

As the clock neared midnight, attendees momentarily paused their celebrations to count down to the new year. Glasses clinked in a communal toast, wishes of a prosperous 2024 echoing through the revelry. The merriment persisted into the wee hours of the morning, finally winding down at 8 AM.

Community Builders

Nesher Acosta, the esteemed president of the San Pedro Lions Club, took the occasion to express his gratitude to the tireless volunteers from the Lions and Leos. He commended their dedication and invaluable contributions to the community, lauding their shared values of hard work and communal upliftment.

Looking Ahead

With the successful event now a cherished memory, the San Pedro Lions Club is setting its sights on new community endeavors to benefit the residents of San Pedro in the coming year. The club’s commitment to fostering unity and progress within the community remains unwavering, promising a productive and impactful year ahead.

0
Society
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Restaurant Server Exposes Scam Attempt on TikTok, Sparks Industry-Wide Conversation

By BNN Correspondents

Walmart Shopper's Receipt Check Confrontation Sparks Debate on Social Media

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Comedic Controversy: Gervais and Chapelle's Netflix Specials Stir Debate

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings ...
@Politics · 14 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings ...
heart comment 0
Bayard Rustin Documentary Influences Netflix Film: Director Nancy Kates Shares Insights

By Muhammad Jawad

Bayard Rustin Documentary Influences Netflix Film: Director Nancy Kates Shares Insights
LA Sanitation & Environment Kicks off Citywide Clothing Drive

By BNN Correspondents

LA Sanitation & Environment Kicks off Citywide Clothing Drive
Traditional Masculinity Maintains Its Hold in Popular Perception of Sex Appeal

By Bijay Laxmi

Traditional Masculinity Maintains Its Hold in Popular Perception of Sex Appeal
San Diego’s H Barracks Shelter: A Proactive Response to Rising Homelessness

By BNN Correspondents

San Diego's H Barracks Shelter: A Proactive Response to Rising Homelessness
Latest Headlines
World News
Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir
33 seconds
Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tournament
41 seconds
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tournament
Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
1 min
Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
1 min
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
2 mins
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
3 mins
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
3 mins
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
3 mins
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
13 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app