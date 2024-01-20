Rochester Bored Humans Association: A Beacon of Community Spirit

Founded by Alex Glanville, the Rochester Bored Humans Association has become a beacon of community spirit in Rochester. Glanville, a recent transplant to the city, established the group on Discord to combat a pervasive sense of loneliness and a dearth of online platforms that could bring the community together.

A Counter to Quarantine Loneliness

The initiative emerged as an antidote to the pervasive loneliness many were feeling, particularly during the pandemic. The association has since burgeoned into a thriving group of over 2,000 members, with 100 individuals regularly participating in a diverse array of social activities.

A Hub for Social Gatherings

From karaoke nights and barbecues to highway clean-ups, the association's activities are as varied as its members. The events are often spontaneous, allowing any member to organize a meetup based on their interests. This organic nature of the group's activities has fostered a sense of inclusivity and active participation.

Building Connections through Events

One such event was a board game night held on January 20, which featured a spread of food, a plethora of games, and engaging conversations among both new and regular members. These gatherings serve as a testament to the group's mission of fostering social connections in a time when many are feeling isolated. The association invites interested individuals to join their Discord group and become part of this vibrant community.

The Rochester Bored Humans Association, in its essence, is a testament to the power of community and the human spirit. Through a simple online platform, it has brought together a diverse group of people and created a space for connection, fun, and community service. It is proof that even in the most difficult times, humans find ways to come together and create joy.