Rochdale’s Bold Steps to Tackle Housing Emergency

In the heart of Greater Manchester, Rochdale borough is grappling with a profound housing crisis. As home to a population eager for stability, the district is inundated with a staggering 10,000 rehousing applications, resulting in waits of up to five years for a new place to call home. In what can only be described as a testament to the city’s resilience, Rochdale Council has launched multiple development projects aimed at mitigating this shortage.

The Revival of Rochdale Town Hall

Among these initiatives, one that stands out involves the Rochdale Town Hall, a historic treasure receiving a £16 million facelift from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The grand reopening, set for March 2024, is more than just a restoration project; it’s a symbol of Rochdale’s determination to cultivate a desirable living and working environment.

Stakehill: A Green Belt Transformation

Another key venture is the Stakehill development in Middleton, where up to 1,380 new homes are planned. Despite being sited on green belt land, this project underscores the council’s commitment to address the housing crisis, even if it means venturing into unconventional spaces.

From Chemical Works to Homes

The former Akzo Nobel chemical works in Littleborough is also earmarked for transformation. Amid local concerns about infrastructure and environmental repercussions, plans are underway to convert this industrial site into a housing development, adding an extra 127 homes to Rochdale’s supply.

Infrastructure Enhancement

The impending opening of the Upperbanks apartment complex, which boasts 242 homes, and the creation of a new public square outside Rochdale’s train station, are also significant strides in the borough’s revitalisation efforts. Complementing these is the improvement of the A671, aimed at enhancing public transport and reducing car use, thereby fostering a more sustainable community.

Undeniably, Rochdale’s proactive approach to its housing emergency, while met with some opposition, is a testament to its commitment to its inhabitants. The borough’s multi-pronged approach, combining increased housing supply with infrastructure improvements, is a bold step towards a future where everyone can find a place to call home.