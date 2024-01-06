en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Rochdale’s Bold Steps to Tackle Housing Emergency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Rochdale’s Bold Steps to Tackle Housing Emergency

In the heart of Greater Manchester, Rochdale borough is grappling with a profound housing crisis. As home to a population eager for stability, the district is inundated with a staggering 10,000 rehousing applications, resulting in waits of up to five years for a new place to call home. In what can only be described as a testament to the city’s resilience, Rochdale Council has launched multiple development projects aimed at mitigating this shortage.

The Revival of Rochdale Town Hall

Among these initiatives, one that stands out involves the Rochdale Town Hall, a historic treasure receiving a £16 million facelift from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The grand reopening, set for March 2024, is more than just a restoration project; it’s a symbol of Rochdale’s determination to cultivate a desirable living and working environment.

Stakehill: A Green Belt Transformation

Another key venture is the Stakehill development in Middleton, where up to 1,380 new homes are planned. Despite being sited on green belt land, this project underscores the council’s commitment to address the housing crisis, even if it means venturing into unconventional spaces.

From Chemical Works to Homes

The former Akzo Nobel chemical works in Littleborough is also earmarked for transformation. Amid local concerns about infrastructure and environmental repercussions, plans are underway to convert this industrial site into a housing development, adding an extra 127 homes to Rochdale’s supply.

Infrastructure Enhancement

The impending opening of the Upperbanks apartment complex, which boasts 242 homes, and the creation of a new public square outside Rochdale’s train station, are also significant strides in the borough’s revitalisation efforts. Complementing these is the improvement of the A671, aimed at enhancing public transport and reducing car use, thereby fostering a more sustainable community.

Undeniably, Rochdale’s proactive approach to its housing emergency, while met with some opposition, is a testament to its commitment to its inhabitants. The borough’s multi-pronged approach, combining increased housing supply with infrastructure improvements, is a bold step towards a future where everyone can find a place to call home.

0
Social Issues Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
21 mins ago
Idris Elba Advocates for Ban on 'Zombie Knives' Amid Rising Knife Crime in the UK
Acclaimed actor Idris Elba has publicly urged the British government to impose an immediate ban on the sale of so-called ‘zombie knives’ and machetes, in a bid to arrest the rising trend of knife-related crimes among young people in the country. These weapons, characterized by a cutting edge, a serrated edge, and imagery or wording
Idris Elba Advocates for Ban on 'Zombie Knives' Amid Rising Knife Crime in the UK
Unsolicited Advice in Coffee Shop Stirs Debate on TikTok
2 hours ago
Unsolicited Advice in Coffee Shop Stirs Debate on TikTok
Baguette Incident at Belfast Spar Ignites Social Media Debate
2 hours ago
Baguette Incident at Belfast Spar Ignites Social Media Debate
Rail Network Crackdown Unveils Growing Social Media Crime Trend
41 mins ago
Rail Network Crackdown Unveils Growing Social Media Crime Trend
Idris Elba Spearheads 'Don't Stop Your Future' Campaign Against Knife Crime
1 hour ago
Idris Elba Spearheads 'Don't Stop Your Future' Campaign Against Knife Crime
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
2 hours ago
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Diverging Aftermaths: Brazil Unites Against Insurrection as U.S. Remains Divided Over January 6
44 seconds
Diverging Aftermaths: Brazil Unites Against Insurrection as U.S. Remains Divided Over January 6
Manipur CM Advocates for Border Fencing, Reflects on Evolving Violence
1 min
Manipur CM Advocates for Border Fencing, Reflects on Evolving Violence
Tunisian Tennis Star Ons Jabeur Joins Hands with Saudi Fitness Brand Kayanee
2 mins
Tunisian Tennis Star Ons Jabeur Joins Hands with Saudi Fitness Brand Kayanee
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Asserts Readiness for New Political Challenges
4 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Asserts Readiness for New Political Challenges
China's Unprecedented Progress in Anti-Corruption Drive Post-CPC National Congress
5 mins
China's Unprecedented Progress in Anti-Corruption Drive Post-CPC National Congress
New Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett Emphasizes Long-Term Solutions; E-Scooter Ban Uncertain
6 mins
New Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett Emphasizes Long-Term Solutions; E-Scooter Ban Uncertain
Zimbabwean Cricketer Precious Marange Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
7 mins
Zimbabwean Cricketer Precious Marange Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach: Man Dies After Medical Episode
8 mins
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach: Man Dies After Medical Episode
Boxer Ryan Garcia's Rollercoaster Week: A Newborn Son and a Divorce Announcement
8 mins
Boxer Ryan Garcia's Rollercoaster Week: A Newborn Son and a Divorce Announcement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
2 hours
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
5 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
7 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
8 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
8 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app