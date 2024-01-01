en English
Human Rights

Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
In 2023, an unsettling wave of anti-Muslim sentiment, Islamophobia, and far-right rhetoric swept across Europe and the United States. This trend, marked by actions endorsing such sentiments either directly or indirectly, brought the issue of discrimination against Muslims into the limelight.

The governments of these regions, often celebrated as champions of freedom, were seen to be complicit, raising concerns about the erosion of human rights and the rise of intolerance.

A Global Concern: Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment

A glaring example of this complicity was the military actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip. Widely criticized for targeting residential areas, hospitals, schools, and religious sites, Israel’s controversial operations drew international concern due to the rising civilian casualties.

Western nations, particularly the US, were accused of ignoring or endorsing Israel’s actions, further exacerbating the situation.

From Quran Burning to Clothing Bans

In Europe, instances of Quran burning sparked global outrage. Danish politician Rasmus Paludan and Iraqi-origin Salwan Momika were among the figures involved in such acts of hate speech and discrimination, condemned by the UN Human Rights Council.

France, a bastion of laïcité, introduced a ban on the abaya in schools and the headscarf in its Paris Games delegation, raising human rights concerns. Anti-Muslim sentiment was on the rise in Germany, prompting the government to plan an increase in mechanisms to document such incidents.

Concerns Over Privacy and Profiling

The Netherlands faced criticism for conducting secret investigations on Muslim communities, an act seen as a breach of trust and violation of privacy. In the US, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) noted a surge in complaints of discrimination in the education sector.

Further, CAIR filed a lawsuit against the US government following the exposure of an FBI watchlist by Swiss hackers. This list included 1.5 million individuals, predominantly with Arab and Muslim names, raising serious concerns over privacy and profiling.

As we step into 2024, the global community must address this worrying trend. The pursuit of freedom, justice, and equality demands a concerted effort to counter Islamophobia, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their faith or ethnicity, can live with dignity and respect.

Human Rights International Affairs Society
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

