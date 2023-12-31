en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Revamping Bird Watching: A New Wave of Young, Tech-Savvy Birders

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:22 am EST
Revamping Bird Watching: A New Wave of Young, Tech-Savvy Birders

Bird watching, once pegged as an activity for the older generation, is witnessing a dynamic shift. A fresh wave of young enthusiasts is coloring the birding society with their zest, innovation, and tech-savvy approach. Two such examples are Fisher Stephenson, a 21-year-old Calgary university student, and Gavin McKinnon, a 20-year-old Lethbridge College student. Stephenson has made birding a trendy pastime, leveraging digital photography and social media platforms like Instagram to share his birding experiences. McKinnon, on the other hand, intertwines his passion for birding with his studies and runs a birding tour company.

The Role of Technology in Birding

These young birders are not just bird enthusiasts but also avid users of technology. They stay updated on rare bird sightings through group chats on WhatsApp and Discord, thereby fostering a vibrant and connected community of bird lovers. The rise in the number of younger birders is mirrored by the significant growth in users of birding apps. Merlin, a birding app, has seen its user base swell from two million in 2020 to over eight million in 2023. eBird, an online database for bird observations, also mirrors this trend.

Changing Perceptions and Growing Popularity

The surge in birding’s popularity among the younger generation is not just restricted to the digital sphere. The Long Point Bird Observatory in Ontario has witnessed a tripling of registrations for its Young Ornithologist Workshop, indicating a growing interest among younger people. This shift in perception has transformed birding from a retiree’s pastime to a trendy and engaging activity for all ages.

The Influence of Social Media

The role of social media in birding’s growing appeal cannot be underestimated. The emergence of birding influencers, podcasters, and new groups like the Feminist Bird Club have played a crucial role in this transformation. These platforms have not only helped in making birding mainstream but have also provided a platform for birders to connect, share, and learn from each other.

This reinvention of bird watching, driven by technology and social media, underscores the changing demographic interest in this hobby. It highlights how an age-old pastime can be revamped to resonate with a new generation, thereby creating a vibrant, diverse, and connected community of bird enthusiasts.

0
Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI's Transformative Journey in 2023: Impact, Advancements, and Ethical Considerations

By Geeta Pillai

Unveiled: Cities Where 'Real Housewives' Failed to Launch

By Momen Zellmi

New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Teenager's Ordeal Exposes Systemic Failure in Child Protection

By Safak Costu

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri Amid Security Concerns ...
@Security · 45 mins
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri Amid Security Concerns ...
heart comment 0
President Xi Jinping’s New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Xi Jinping’s 2024 New Year’s Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Joe Rogan’s ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’: A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse

By BNN Correspondents

Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Meenakashi Lekhi Advocates ‘Ram Rajya’ Principles to Address Mental Health Issues

By Rafia Tasleem

Meenakashi Lekhi Advocates 'Ram Rajya' Principles to Address Mental Health Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
1 min
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
3 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
4 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
7 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
7 mins
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
10 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
10 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
11 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
12 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
12 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
12 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
32 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app