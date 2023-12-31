Revamping Bird Watching: A New Wave of Young, Tech-Savvy Birders

Bird watching, once pegged as an activity for the older generation, is witnessing a dynamic shift. A fresh wave of young enthusiasts is coloring the birding society with their zest, innovation, and tech-savvy approach. Two such examples are Fisher Stephenson, a 21-year-old Calgary university student, and Gavin McKinnon, a 20-year-old Lethbridge College student. Stephenson has made birding a trendy pastime, leveraging digital photography and social media platforms like Instagram to share his birding experiences. McKinnon, on the other hand, intertwines his passion for birding with his studies and runs a birding tour company.

The Role of Technology in Birding

These young birders are not just bird enthusiasts but also avid users of technology. They stay updated on rare bird sightings through group chats on WhatsApp and Discord, thereby fostering a vibrant and connected community of bird lovers. The rise in the number of younger birders is mirrored by the significant growth in users of birding apps. Merlin, a birding app, has seen its user base swell from two million in 2020 to over eight million in 2023. eBird, an online database for bird observations, also mirrors this trend.

Changing Perceptions and Growing Popularity

The surge in birding’s popularity among the younger generation is not just restricted to the digital sphere. The Long Point Bird Observatory in Ontario has witnessed a tripling of registrations for its Young Ornithologist Workshop, indicating a growing interest among younger people. This shift in perception has transformed birding from a retiree’s pastime to a trendy and engaging activity for all ages.

The Influence of Social Media

The role of social media in birding’s growing appeal cannot be underestimated. The emergence of birding influencers, podcasters, and new groups like the Feminist Bird Club have played a crucial role in this transformation. These platforms have not only helped in making birding mainstream but have also provided a platform for birders to connect, share, and learn from each other.

This reinvention of bird watching, driven by technology and social media, underscores the changing demographic interest in this hobby. It highlights how an age-old pastime can be revamped to resonate with a new generation, thereby creating a vibrant, diverse, and connected community of bird enthusiasts.