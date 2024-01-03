en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Restaurant Server Exposes Scam Attempt on TikTok, Sparks Industry-Wide Conversation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Restaurant Server Exposes Scam Attempt on TikTok, Sparks Industry-Wide Conversation

In an incident that has drawn significant attention on social media, Stephanie Carlisle, a server known by her TikTok username sassyserver0529, recently exposed an attempted scam at a restaurant. She recounted a specific encounter involving an elderly man who falsely claimed to have received an incorrect chicken tenders order, a story that has resonated with other industry workers and sparked conversations about the prevalence of such schemes.

Unmasking the Scam

Carlisle’s TikTok post delves into the details of the incident. The man in question provided his phone number, name, and the last four digits of his credit card, insisting that his order was botched. However, upon checking, Carlisle found no record of his order. Undeterred, the man threatened to take his complaint to social media and dispute the charge with his bank if the restaurant did not credit him for the supposedly flawed order.

Media Spotlight and Response

Instead of succumbing to the pressure, Carlisle took to her own social media platform to share the incident, warning others in the service industry about such scammers. Her video quickly went viral, garnering over 60,000 views and sparking a wave of similar stories from other servers and even grocery store workers. The shared experiences underlined the unfortunate reality of such scams and the lengths some customers will go to in order to get free food.

Identifying Genuine Complaints and Scams

Through her video, Carlisle also offered valuable insight on how to differentiate between genuine complaints and scams. She noted that honest customers typically contact the restaurant immediately upon noticing an issue, have their receipt handy, and provide accurate card numbers. These telltale signs can be crucial in helping staff identify potential scams and safeguard their establishments from fraudulent claims.

0
Social Issues Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Perilous New Year's Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media

By Rizwan Shah

Andrea Brillantes Reflects on Her Life and Career in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States

By BNN Correspondents

Rightwing Backlash against 'Housing First' Approach to Homelessness in the US

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Artistic Critique of Anna Uddenberg: A Commentary on Social Media ...
@Artists/Artwork · 39 mins
The Artistic Critique of Anna Uddenberg: A Commentary on Social Media ...
heart comment 0
San Luis Obispo County Initiates Warming Centers Amid Low Temperatures

By María Alejandra Trujillo

San Luis Obispo County Initiates Warming Centers Amid Low Temperatures
Indore’s Collector Empowers Orphan Girls with Scooters, Addresses Civic Issues

By Rafia Tasleem

Indore's Collector Empowers Orphan Girls with Scooters, Addresses Civic Issues
Conservative Boycotts Reshape Corporate Strategies in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Conservative Boycotts Reshape Corporate Strategies in 2023
Anna Uddenberg’s Art: Challenging Norms in the Digital Age

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg’s Art: Challenging Norms in the Digital Age
Latest Headlines
World News
Redefining NFL Viewing: A Fan's Experience and Recent Game Highlights
25 seconds
Redefining NFL Viewing: A Fan's Experience and Recent Game Highlights
Innovative Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler - A Game-Changer in Medical Equipment
2 mins
Innovative Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler - A Game-Changer in Medical Equipment
David Warner: A Salute to an Illustrious Cricket Career
2 mins
David Warner: A Salute to an Illustrious Cricket Career
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
3 mins
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair
3 mins
John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
3 mins
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
3 mins
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
3 mins
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
3 mins
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
55 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app