Resettlers Unite in Buchach to Aid IDP Adaptation and Integration Through Creative Workshops

In the ancient town of Buchach, Ternopil region, two resettlers, Inna Savon and Olha Beloshapko, have taken a significant step towards aiding the adaptation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) by creating the Helping Hand public association. Their initiatives, ranging from creative workshops to cultural events, aim to foster community integration and support for IDPs, especially children, in their new environment.

From Survival to Active Community Participation

Both Savon and Beloshapko, having personally experienced the turmoil of displacement due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, understand the profound challenges faced by IDPs. Savon, initially from Donetsk, and Beloshapko, from Zaporizhzhia, found solace and a new beginning in Buchach. Their shared experiences and determination led to the formation of Helping Hand in May 2023, an NGO focused on easing the adaptation process for IDPs through engaging community activities.

Breaking Stereotypes and Building Bonds

Helping Hand's approach is unique in that it not only caters to IDPs but also involves local residents in its activities, thereby facilitating better integration and mutual understanding. Through creative workshops like 'The Second Life of a Favorite T-shirt,' both IDPs and locals collaborate, creating an inclusive atmosphere that helps break down preconceived notions about displaced individuals. This initiative has garnered support from local institutions and organizations like CrimeaSOS and Buchach-ART, highlighting the community's willingness to embrace and aid IDPs.

Impact and Future Directions

The success of Helping Hand's activities is evident in the positive feedback and growing demand for more workshops, indicating a significant impact on both IDPs and the Buchach community. The involvement of a children's speech therapist-psychologist further underscores the organization's commitment to addressing the comprehensive needs of displaced children. As Helping Hand continues to expand its reach, the founders hope to inspire more IDPs to become active contributors to their new communities, proving that displacement does not define one's ability to make meaningful contributions.