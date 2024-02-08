Remembering Jake Almeda Lopez: A Hero of Resilience, Optimism, and Service

In a solemn ceremony at Taguig City, Augusto "Jake" Almeda Lopez, the former Vice Chairman of ABS-CBN and decorated war veteran, was laid to rest with full military honors. The Philippine Army paid tribute to his service with a 21-gun salute and the haunting melody of taps, echoing through the air.

A Life of Resilience and Optimism

Stella Lopez-Lavy, Jake's daughter, delivered a heartfelt eulogy, sharing stories of her father's resilience and optimism. At the tender age of 15, during World War II, Jake served as a guerrilla fighter, overcoming malaria in the process. This experience instilled in him an unwavering gratitude and a commitment to always stand up for what is right.

In 2023, the United States government recognized Jake's service with the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal. His life was a testament to courage, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit.

The 'Soul' of ABS-CBN

Jake began his career at ABS-CBN as a lawyer in 1961, playing a significant role in the network's first "Golden Age." His impact on the broadcast industry was immense, and he eventually rose to become the Vice Chairman of the organization.

Geny Lopez, the founder of ABS-CBN, fondly referred to Jake as the "soul" of the organization. His compassion and care were not just reserved for his family but extended to his professional life as well. Despite his achievements, Jake remained humble, a trait admired by all who knew him.

A Legacy of Service and Philanthropy

True to the ABS-CBN motto "In the service of the Filipino," Jake's life was one of service. He was a fighter, not just on the battlefield but also in his tireless support for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. His philanthropic efforts included establishing a scholarship fund for needy students at the UP law school.

As the sun set on the day of his funeral, it was clear that Jake Almeda Lopez had left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those he encountered. His legacy of service, resilience, and optimism continues to inspire, serving as a beacon of hope in these turbulent times.

In the end, it wasn't just the 21-gun salute or the Congressional Gold Medal that defined Jake Almeda Lopez. It was his unwavering commitment to stand up for what is right, his compassion for others, and his humility in the face of success. These are the qualities that truly made him a hero, not just to his family or the ABS-CBN network, but to the entire Filipino nation.