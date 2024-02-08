Remembering Charles 'Chuck' Melvin Childs: A Legacy of Community and Enterprise

A Legacy of Community and Enterprise: Remembering Charles 'Chuck' Melvin Childs

In the quaint town of Sandy Township, the Iron Range community mourns the loss of one of its most cherished members, Charles Melvin "Chuck" Childs. After a valiant battle with cancer, Chuck passed away on February 2, 2024, at the age of 75. Born on September 23, 1948, in Duluth, Chuck was the son of Maxwell and Gladys (Stevens) Childs. He moved to the Iron Range during the 1970s, where he left an indelible mark on the community through his business endeavors, community involvement, and personal passions.

A Life of Service and Entrepreneurship

Chuck's career: Upon settling in the Iron Range, Chuck embarked on a diverse professional journey. He worked at Staver Foundry, eventually becoming the owner of the Unique and Antique store. Later in life, he operated C&S Pawn, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the community.

Community involvement: Chuck's dedication to the Iron Range extended far beyond his business ventures. He served as the union president, played an active role in the Trap Club, and was a member of the Iron Range Chapter of the BPM for 40 years. His long tenure with the BPM included serving as its president, further solidifying his role as a community leader.

A Man of Passions and Family Ties

Chuck's personal interests: In his personal life, Chuck was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and motorcycle rides. His love for nature and adventure was a testament to his vibrant spirit.

Family: Chuck is survived by his wife Char, sons Buddy, Chuck, Raymond, and Roger, grandchildren, siblings, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, club members, and a wide circle of friends and extended family. His parents, several siblings, and a granddaughter predeceased him.

A Celebration of Life

The Iron Range community will come together to celebrate Chuck's life at a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Bauman-Cron Funeral Home will oversee the family services, and condolences can be shared through their online portal.

Charles Melvin 'Chuck' Childs will be remembered not only as a successful business owner and community leader but as a devoted family man, friend, and mentor to many. His legacy of service, entrepreneurship, and passion for the outdoors will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him.