Remembering Becky Collins: A Life of Service, Family, and Community

Becky Collins: A Life of Service and Love for Family and Community

Advertisment

In the quiet town of Kinsman, Ohio, a beloved community member, Rebecca "Becky" Ann Collins, passed away on February 10, 2024, at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness. Born on June 12, 1956, Becky was the oldest of four daughters of Joyce Eileen Dreer and Guy Walter Jackson. She spent her life dedicated to her family, community, and the service of others.

A Lifelong Area Resident and EMT

Becky was a familiar face in Kinsman, having lived there for her entire life. After graduating from Joseph Badger High School in 1974, she embarked on a career that saw her work at various local establishments, including Caroselli's Italian Restaurant, Johnson Rubber of Middlefield, and Doctors Bedlion and Varga's office. Becky retired in 2020, but her most notable contribution to the community was her 43 years of service as an EMT.

Advertisment

Becky joined the Burghill/Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and the Johnston Volunteer Fire Department, where she dedicated herself to saving lives and helping those in need. Her selfless dedication and compassion left a lasting impact on the community and those she served.

A Passion for Girl Scouts and Family

Beyond her career as an EMT, Becky had a deep passion for the Girl Scouts. She was a scout herself in her younger years and later volunteered for the organization. Becky's commitment to the Girl Scouts embodied her belief in the importance of empowering young women and fostering a sense of community.

Advertisment

Family was always at the heart of Becky's life. She cherished her time with her two daughters, six grandchildren, and her great-grandson. Becky was known for her love of camping, spoiling her grandchildren, and indulging in her hobbies, which included solving word searches and completing adult coloring books.

A Celebration of Life and Legacy

Becky's funeral service will be held on February 16, 2024, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service in Kinsman, Ohio. The community is invited to pay their respects, share their memories, and celebrate the life of a woman who touched the lives of many.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Girl Scouts NEO Service Unit no 806. This gesture serves as a testament to Becky's enduring passion for the organization and her commitment to empowering future generations of young women.

As we remember Becky Collins, let us honor her life of service and love for her family and community. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched and the countless lives she impacted throughout her 43 years as an EMT.