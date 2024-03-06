Rebecca Kadaga Urges Leaders to Combat Gender Violence Ahead of Women's Day in Uganda

First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga has made a powerful call to action, urging Ugandan leaders to prioritize the welfare of women by combating gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, and sexual harassment.

Addressing the NRM Women's League at the party secretariat, Kadaga highlighted the urgent need to eradicate practices that dehumanize women, setting a tone of zero tolerance towards such vices in the lead-up to the National International Women's Day celebrations scheduled for March 8 in Katakwi District.

Empowerment and Advocacy at the Forefront

In her passionate plea, Kadaga underscored the importance of empowering women and advocating for their rights as fundamental steps towards advancing their plight in Uganda. She stressed the detrimental impact of gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, and sexual harassment on women's health, freedom, and ability to contribute to society.

The First Deputy Prime Minister's remarks come at a pivotal moment, as the country prepares to celebrate International Women's Day, with this year's theme focusing on gender equality and women's empowerment in all spheres of life.

Legislative Measures and Community Engagement

Kadaga has called on lawmakers and community leaders to intensify efforts in legislating and enforcing measures that protect women against gender-based violence and other harmful practices. She emphasized the role of education in changing societal norms and attitudes that perpetuate discrimination and violence against women. The commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all women is evident in her advocacy for stronger legal frameworks and community programs that support women's rights and well-being.

Anticipation for National International Women's Day Celebrations

As Uganda gears up for the National International Women's Day celebrations, the spotlight is on Katakwi District, where the event will be held. The choice of location is strategic, aiming to highlight the progress and challenges in advancing women's rights and empowerment in the region. Kadaga's call to action resonates with the event's objectives, mobilizing leaders and communities to reflect on the achievements and work still needed to ensure gender equality. The celebrations are expected to be a rallying point for reaffirming commitments and galvanizing support for women's causes across Uganda.

The urgency of Kadaga's message is a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for concerted efforts to combat practices that undermine women's dignity and rights. As Uganda and the world prepare to mark International Women's Day, the focus on empowering women and advocating for their rights has never been more critical. The anticipated celebrations in Katakwi District offer a unique opportunity to renew the commitment to safeguarding women's rights and advancing their well-being in Uganda and beyond.