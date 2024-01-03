Rapper Boosie Badazz Sparks Controversy Over ‘The Color Purple’ Critique

Acclaimed rapper Boosie Badazz sparked controversy recently after criticizing the film ‘The Color Purple’ for its portrayal of a romantic relationship between two female characters, Miss Celie and Shug Avery. Boosie, who walked out of the film with his daughters, expressed his views on Twitter, labeling the LGBTQ community as bullies and claiming his right as a parent to shield his children.

Boosie’s Selective Outrage

In the wake of Boosie’s comments, social media was abuzz with criticism, particularly from transgender influencer TS Madison who accused Boosie of selective outrage. Madison pointed out the numerous instances of abuse suffered by the character Celie, none of which seemed to evoke any visible objection from Boosie. This stark contrast with his reaction to a same-sex relationship brought forth accusations of hypocrisy.

Boosie’s History of Anti-LGBTQ Remarks

Boosie has a history of making anti-LGBTQ+ comments, including defending homophobic remarks made by fellow hip hop artist DaBaby, and controversial statements about attempting to change his sons’ sexuality. His recent remarks about ‘The Color Purple’ have put a spotlight on these issues, igniting discussions about his perception of homosexuality.

Transgender Influencer Calls Out Hypocrisy

TS Madison, in response to Boosie’s comments, suggested that the rapper’s issue with homosexuality might be reflective of deeper issues within himself. Madison’s comments resonate with many who believe Boosie’s selective outrage and focus on the LGBTQ+ aspects of the film, while ignoring the brutal themes of abuse, signal an internal struggle with his own perceptions of homosexuality.

In conclusion, Boosie’s critique of ‘The Color Purple’ and his subsequent backlash on social media have sparked a necessary conversation about selective outrage, homophobia, and the need for understanding the complexities of human relationships. Despite his claim that his objections are rooted in his role as a parent, critics argue that his history of anti-LGBTQ+ remarks reveals a deeper bias.