Rapid City Police to Host Youth Outreach Academy, Shaping Future Law Enforcers

Rapid City, SD's Police Department is gearing up for its annual Youth Outreach (YO!) Academy, aimed at teenagers interested in law enforcement careers. The initiative, spanning over 15 years, offers participants a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at police work through various programs including K-9 and constitutional law, guided by seasoned officers and trainers.

Empowering the Next Generation

The YO! Academy, set to commence on March 5th, is not merely a program but a potential career-launching platform for teenagers aged 16 to 18. Designed to provide an immersive experience, the five-week course covers a broad spectrum of police work. From learning about the intricacies of the K-9 Program to understanding the foundational principles of constitutional law, participants will gain invaluable insights and hands-on experience. Rapid City Police Department's (RCPD) Lieutenant Tim Doyle emphasized the program's holistic approach, allowing teenagers to explore various facets of police operations, from dispatch to evidence management.

A Personal Testimony

Among the program's alumni is Officer Ryan Hirsch, who attributes his career in law enforcement to his early exposure to the YO! Academy. Hirsch's participation as a teenager ignited his passion for public service, shaping his professional aspirations. His success story underscores the academy's role in not only educating but also inspiring future officers. Hirsch now serves as a Youth Outreach Officer, emphasizing the importance of connecting with and mentoring young individuals, thereby fostering a positive, informed perception of law enforcement.

Bridging the Gap

A critical aspect of the YO! Academy is its focus on building relationships between the police and the youth. Through interactive sessions and engaging activities, the program aims to demystify law enforcement and encourage open dialogue. Officer Hirsch highlighted the program's balanced approach to education and relationship-building, recognizing the importance of early engagement in breaking down barriers and cultivating trust within the community.

As Rapid City prepares for another year of the YO! Academy, the anticipation is palpable among both organizers and prospective participants. With an expected class size of 10 to 20 students, the program continues to be a beacon of hope and guidance for many young individuals contemplating a future in law enforcement. Through initiatives like the YO! Academy, the RCPD not only contributes to the professional development of future officers but also plays a vital role in strengthening community relations and trust in the police force.