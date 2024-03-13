Queen Camilla Jokes She's Had '50 Years Taken Off Her Life' as She Receives Lookalike Barbie on Women's Day

The Buckingham Palace International Women's Day reception, hosted by Queen Camilla, turned into a platform for advocating gender equality and honoring historical suffragette movements. Not only did the event feature the presentation of a Camilla-lookalike Barbie, but it also underscored the Queen's message of hope and resilience to inspire future generations. Among the distinguished guests were Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Kelly Holmes, adding to the event's prominence.

Advertisment

Empowering Speech and Historical Reflection

In her speech, Queen Camilla made a powerful call to action, urging women to break glass ceilings and pave the way for future generations. Highlighting the event was the display of stones thrown by suffragettes at the palace in 1914, symbolizing the long-standing fight for gender equality. “Brilliant. You’ve taken about 50 years off my life,” the Queen joked about the doll. The Queen's witty remarks about her Barbie doll lightened the atmosphere, bridging past struggles with present celebrations.

WOW Festival and Youth Engagement

Advertisment

The reception also marked the conclusion of the WOW Girls Festival Bus Tour, an initiative aimed at promoting gender equality among young people. Queen Camilla, alongside Mathilde, the Queen of the Belgians, and the Duchess of Gloucester, explored the WOW bus's offerings, including a recording studio and craft sessions. This interaction underscored the importance of engaging youth in conversations about gender equality and mental health.

Celebrating Achievements and Looking Forward

The event served not only as a celebration of International Women's Day but also as a reminder of the ongoing journey towards gender equality. Queen Camilla's leadership and the presence of influential guests underscored the collective effort required to inspire and empower future generations. As the world moves forward, the Queen's message of hope and resilience remains a guiding light for advocates of gender equality.