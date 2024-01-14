Pride 2022: Met Police’s Journey with LGBT+ Community through Trials and Triumphs

In commemoration of Pride Month 2022, Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes delves into the historical trajectory of the relationship between the police and the LGBT+ community, reflecting on a journey marred by periods of fear, horror, and transformation. This introspective look provides an important perspective on the significant progress made in LGBT+ rights and policing since the 1970s.

The Hidden Venues of the 1990s

Reflecting on the past, Jukes paints a poignant image of the 1990s, a time when LGBT+ venues remained concealed, existing as hidden havens for the community. Central to this narrative was a brave trans officer who stood as a beacon of courage during a period marked by fear and concealment.

Bombings, Fear, and Progress

One cannot overlook the palpable horror that swept across the community in 1999 following targeted bombings in London. Despite the darkness of such times, Jukes notes the emergence of joy as an increasing number of LGBT+ colleagues felt welcomed and celebrated within police ranks. This period also witnessed the Met Police’s involvement with Pride from its inception, working tirelessly to ensure the safety of Pride ’22.

Pride: A Protest Against Injustice

The history of Pride is deeply rooted in protests against social injustice. The first Pride protest took place half a century ago, serving as a stark reminder of the struggles faced by the LGBT+ community. These challenges include disproportionate targeting by outdated sexual offences legislation, the devastating impact of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, and the Admiral Duncan Pub bombing in 1999.

Met Initiatives: A Stride Towards LGBT+ Inclusion

The Met has made significant strides in LGBT+ inclusion by introducing initiatives such as the LGBT+ Liaison Officer scheme and the LGBT+ Advisors, managed by the Met’s LGBT+ Network. However, in light of the Stephen Port murders, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has recommended a review of LGBT+ Advisor roles. Accordingly, a survey for this review will be launched during Pride Month, underlining the Met’s commitment to supporting LGBT+ colleagues and communities.

As we celebrate Pride Month, Jukes’ narrative reminds us of the journey traversed, the progress made, and the work yet to be done. The Met recognizes the importance of building trust and inclusion and remains steadfast in its commitment to continual progress in supporting the LGBT+ community.