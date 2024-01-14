en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Pride 2022: Met Police’s Journey with LGBT+ Community through Trials and Triumphs

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Pride 2022: Met Police’s Journey with LGBT+ Community through Trials and Triumphs

In commemoration of Pride Month 2022, Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes delves into the historical trajectory of the relationship between the police and the LGBT+ community, reflecting on a journey marred by periods of fear, horror, and transformation. This introspective look provides an important perspective on the significant progress made in LGBT+ rights and policing since the 1970s.

The Hidden Venues of the 1990s

Reflecting on the past, Jukes paints a poignant image of the 1990s, a time when LGBT+ venues remained concealed, existing as hidden havens for the community. Central to this narrative was a brave trans officer who stood as a beacon of courage during a period marked by fear and concealment.

Bombings, Fear, and Progress

One cannot overlook the palpable horror that swept across the community in 1999 following targeted bombings in London. Despite the darkness of such times, Jukes notes the emergence of joy as an increasing number of LGBT+ colleagues felt welcomed and celebrated within police ranks. This period also witnessed the Met Police’s involvement with Pride from its inception, working tirelessly to ensure the safety of Pride ’22.

Pride: A Protest Against Injustice

The history of Pride is deeply rooted in protests against social injustice. The first Pride protest took place half a century ago, serving as a stark reminder of the struggles faced by the LGBT+ community. These challenges include disproportionate targeting by outdated sexual offences legislation, the devastating impact of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, and the Admiral Duncan Pub bombing in 1999.

Met Initiatives: A Stride Towards LGBT+ Inclusion

The Met has made significant strides in LGBT+ inclusion by introducing initiatives such as the LGBT+ Liaison Officer scheme and the LGBT+ Advisors, managed by the Met’s LGBT+ Network. However, in light of the Stephen Port murders, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has recommended a review of LGBT+ Advisor roles. Accordingly, a survey for this review will be launched during Pride Month, underlining the Met’s commitment to supporting LGBT+ colleagues and communities.

As we celebrate Pride Month, Jukes’ narrative reminds us of the journey traversed, the progress made, and the work yet to be done. The Met recognizes the importance of building trust and inclusion and remains steadfast in its commitment to continual progress in supporting the LGBT+ community.

0
Society
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
1 min ago
Weston-super-Mare: From Seaside Resort to 'Dump with a Sea View'
Weston-super-Mare, a once idyllic seaside town in Somerset, UK, has come under fire, with tourists branding it a ‘dump with a sea view’ on TripAdvisor. A stark departure from its former glory, the town’s lack of significant updates over the past 30 years has painted a grim picture, earning descriptors like ‘bleak’, ‘sad’, and ‘featureless’.
Weston-super-Mare: From Seaside Resort to 'Dump with a Sea View'
Cook Government Allows Change in Birth Records for Non-Binary Gender Identity
22 mins ago
Cook Government Allows Change in Birth Records for Non-Binary Gender Identity
AI Startup CEO Murder Case Ignites Mental Health Dialogue in India
43 mins ago
AI Startup CEO Murder Case Ignites Mental Health Dialogue in India
The Clash of Choices: A Family Torn Between Child-Free Decision and Infertility Struggles
2 mins ago
The Clash of Choices: A Family Torn Between Child-Free Decision and Infertility Struggles
Royal Unity: King Charles III and Prince Harry's Public Appearance Post Queen's Death
10 mins ago
Royal Unity: King Charles III and Prince Harry's Public Appearance Post Queen's Death
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
21 mins ago
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
Latest Headlines
World News
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game
7 seconds
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
23 seconds
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
24 seconds
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M
28 seconds
Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
29 seconds
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
31 seconds
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
35 seconds
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
46 seconds
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
52 seconds
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app