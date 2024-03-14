President Tokayev Greets Kazakhstan on Nauryz 2024: Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Unity

On March 14, 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his warmest congratulations to the citizens of Kazakhstan on the eve of Nauryz, also known as the Amal holiday or the Day of Greeting. Through his message on social media, the president highlighted the long-standing tradition of Nauryz, emphasizing its significance in reviving ancient customs and reinforcing national values and identity. As Kazakhstan prepares to celebrate this age-old festival, the nation looks forward to a period of happiness and prosperity.

Nauryz: A Deep Dive into Tradition

Nauryz, celebrated on March 22, marks the spring equinox and is widely recognized as a symbol of renewal and unity. However, in western regions of Kazakhstan, festivities begin as early as March 14, with people donning traditional attire and engaging in outdoor celebrations. This period is characterized by visits between families and friends, where warm wishes are exchanged, and respect for elders is prominently displayed. The Day of Greeting serves as a profound celebration of brotherhood, humility, and empathy, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of Kazakhstan.

Transition to a New Format

Starting in 2024, Kazakhstan has introduced a new format for the Nauryz celebrations, extending the festive period from March 14-23. This initiative, known as the decade of Nauryznama, encompasses a variety of activities and events that pay homage to Nauryz traditions. Among these are Korisu kuni, Kaiyrymdylyk kuni, and the Day of Culture and National Traditions. With around 400 events planned across the country, the main celebration, Uly istin – Uly tany, is set to take place on March 21 at the EXPO territory, ushering in a new era of celebration and cultural appreciation.

Celebrating Across Borders

Nauryz is not just a national holiday in Kazakhstan but a celebration shared across Central Asia and the Middle East, recognized by UNESCO and the UN for its significance in fostering peace and good-neighborliness. The traditions associated with Nauryz, including preparing festive dishes, engaging in national games, and performing acts of charity, highlight the holiday's role in uniting national cultures and revitalizing nature. As Kazakhstan embarks on this decade of Nauryznama, the country stands as a beacon of cultural preservation and unity.

As the Nauryz celebrations commence, Kazakhstan is not only honoring its ancient traditions but also embracing a future where cultural heritage and unity are at the forefront. This year's festivities are a testament to the country's dedication to maintaining its rich cultural identity while fostering an environment of brotherhood and empathy. As we reflect on the significance of Nauryz, it becomes clear that this ancient festival holds the key to a prosperous and harmonious future for Kazakhstan.