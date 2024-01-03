en English
Society

Post-Holiday Divorce Surge: A New Year Phenomenon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Post-Holiday Divorce Surge: A New Year Phenomenon

As we ring in 2024, an unexpected trend rears its head: the post-holiday surge in divorce inquiries. This phenomenon, fueled by the intensity of the holiday season, sees family gatherings and heightened expectations push some couples to the brink. Attorney Joseph Hoelscher of Hoelscher, Gebbia, and Cepeda, PLLC, notes a significant increase in divorce inquiries at the dawn of each year, prompting his firm to offer a unique ‘starting fresh’ package for those seeking an uncontested separation.

The Cost of Divorce

The financial implications of divorce can be daunting, with the cost of uncontested divorces starting between $1,500 and $2,000. More complex cases involving significant property or assets can set individuals back by a minimum of $10,000. However, for many, this financial burden serves as a catalyst for a fresh start, an opportunity to redefine their lives in the aftermath of a relationship.

‘Divorce Month’ Phenomenon

January has earned the moniker of ‘Divorce Month,’ characterized by a surge in divorce filings. Data from Winnebago County, Illinois, reflects this trend, with 2023 seeing the highest divorce filing rates in the initial month of the year. The reasons behind this surge are multifaceted, ranging from holiday-related emotional stress to family conflicts and financial pressure. The new year’s fresh start mentality also plays a role in this uptake, with individuals preparing for divorce cases that may take six to eight weeks to file.

The Post-Holiday Crash

The aftermath of the holiday season can often result in exhaustion, misplaced hope, and disappointment. In some cases, this post-holiday crash can further strain relationships, resulting in an uptick in divorce inquiries. Despite this, the calm that ensues post-holidays can sometimes mend these rifts. Parents, in particular, often choose to wait until after the holidays to file for divorce, enabling them to spend one last holiday season together as a family.

‘Divorce Day’ and Rising Divorce Rates

The first working day of the New Year, known as ‘Divorce Day,’ sees a spike in divorce inquiries. The Office for National Statistics reveals a 9.6% increase in divorces in 2021 compared to 2020, with the Christmas season often serving as a catalyst for change. Despite the rising cost of living pressures causing 272,000 people to delay their divorce, the trend shows a rise in divorce rates post-holiday season. This phenomenon is not confined to the general populace; even high-profile individuals like Rachel Lindsay, the star of ‘The Bachelorette’, and her husband Bryan Abasolo, have chosen to part ways, with their separation announced on December 31.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

