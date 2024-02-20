Pioneering Symposium in Atlantic City Seeks to Set National Standards for Crisis Response Canines

In a world where the need for comfort and support in times of crisis is ever-growing, a groundbreaking symposium in Atlantic City is setting the stage for a revolution in how we harness the power of our four-legged friends. The National Symposium on Goal-based Canine Interventions, hosted by Crisis Response Canines (CRC) and The Hero Academy, is not just another conference. It's a clarion call to establish national standards for goal-based canine interventions, ensuring that the tender, comforting presence of dogs like Lincoln, Axel, Tarik, and Django becomes a recognized and regulated force for good in our society.

A Gathering of Minds and Hearts

Slated for April 16 at Harrah's Resort, this assembly is no ordinary meeting of minds. It represents a concerted effort by leaders in various fields - from assistance dog groups to mental health professionals, and from airlines to first responders - to come together and forge a path forward for crisis response canines. Among the luminaries leading the charge are Andrea Hering, President of CRC, and Danique Masingill, executive director of The Hero Academy, whose visions for the future of canine interventions are as bold as they are compassionate. These discussions are not just about protocols and procedures; they're about ensuring that every paw that reaches out in a moment of need does so with the backing of rigorous training and ethical standards.

The Heroes on Four Legs

At the heart of the symposium are the dogs themselves - creatures of immense empathy and intuition. Crisis response dogs like Lincoln, Axel, Tarik, and Django are not just pets; they are lifelines for individuals facing their darkest hours. The stories of their work - comforting survivors of mass shootings, providing solace in the aftermath of natural disasters, and offering a non-judgmental presence in schools and hospitals - will be showcased, highlighting the profound impact these animals have on human lives. The symposium aims to not only celebrate these achievements but also to set a new benchmark for what it means to be a crisis response canine.

Envisioning a Future of Excellence

This initiative comes at a critical juncture. The demand for crisis response dogs and their handlers has never been higher, yet the absence of national standards has left a gap in ensuring the safety, ethics, and effectiveness of these interventions. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, the symposium seeks to bridge this divide, crafting a future where every dog that steps into a role of support does so with a clear mandate and the highest level of training. Andrea Hering and Danique Masingill's leadership in this effort underscores a shared commitment to improving the effectiveness of canine interventions and setting a new level of excellence in the field.

In conclusion, the National Symposium on Goal-based Canine Interventions is more than just an event; it's a milestone in the journey of crisis response canines. By aiming to establish national standards, it seeks to ensure that the bond between humans and dogs is not just an emotional one, but a professional and ethical alliance that can stand the test of any crisis. As Atlantic City prepares to welcome those at the forefront of this movement, the promise of a future where every paw that reaches out in assistance does so with confidence and competence is indeed a hopeful horizon.