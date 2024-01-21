Piers Morgan Criticizes ASA for Alleged Hypocrisy in Calvin Klein Ad Censorship on Sky News Australia

Renowned television host Piers Morgan, in a recent segment on Sky News Australia, lambasted the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over what he perceives as hypocritical censorship in a recent Calvin Klein advertisement campaign. The campaign at the center of the controversy comprises two images: one depicting a female model, and the other showcasing actor Jeremy Allen White, recognized for his role in the popular television series 'Bear.'

Morgan Calls Out Disparity

Morgan, known for his outspoken nature, highlighted the blatant disparity in the treatment of the two images. He pointed out that the female model's image faced censorship by the ASA on the grounds of being overtly sexual. In contrast, the image of Jeremy Allen White, which arguably revealed more skin, was deemed appropriate by the regulatory body.

Questioning Double Standards

Morgan asserted that this decision is a textbook example of the double standards and hypocrisy that have been commonplace in the industry for years. The television host's criticism of the ASA decision has sparked a fresh round of conversation around gender, race, and representation in advertising. He believes that the controversy reaffirms the well-known adage that there's no such thing as bad publicity, even as it shines a spotlight on the broader issue of unequal treatment in advertising.

Joining the Conversation

Matt Walsh, the host of The Matt Walsh Show, joined Morgan to delve into the controversial decision made by the ASA. The discussion further emphasized the perceived double standards in advertising, and the implications of such decisions on the representation of different genders in marketing campaigns. The controversy surrounding Calvin Klein's provocative marketing strategies, particularly the banned ad featuring musician FKA Twigs, has brought these issues to the forefront, prompting industry-wide introspection and debate.