Philippines Sees Rise in Median Marriage Age to 28-30, Reflecting Societal Shifts

Amid the vibrant celebrations of Valentine's Day, couples in San Juan City took a significant step in their lives by participating in a mass wedding ceremony at the San Juan Gymnasium on February 14, 2024. This event underscored a notable trend reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) — the median age for Filipinos getting married has increased to 28 for women and 30 for men as of 2022. This shift represents not just a change in personal choices but also reflects broader societal transformations.

Trends in Marriage and Births

According to the PSA's latest data, there has been a gradual increase in the median marriage age from 2021 to 2022, indicating a societal trend toward later marriages. The number of marriages also saw a significant rise, from 356,839 in 2021 to 449,428 in 2022, suggesting a post-pandemic surge in matrimonial unions. Furthermore, the statistics bureau highlighted that the median age of Filipino women at their first birth is 24 years old, pointing to a pattern of delayed family formation.

Implications for Population Dynamics

This shift towards later marriages and childbearing may have profound implications for the Philippines' demographic landscape. The country could be facing an aging population by 2030 due to slower population growth rates. With fewer children being born and a greater proportion of older individuals, there are potential challenges and opportunities that the nation must prepare for, including impacts on healthcare, workforce composition, and social security systems.

Combating Child Marriage

Parallel to these developments, there is an ongoing effort to address the issue of child, early, and forced marriage (CEFM) in the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao. Youth-led initiatives like the Maguindanao Youth Community Development's project KATIYALINTAD are vital in raising awareness and educating young women about their rights and the legal protections against child marriage. These efforts are crucial for challenging and changing long-standing cultural practices and ensuring a safer, more equitable future for all Filipinos.

As Filipino society continues to evolve, the increasing median marriage age reflects deeper changes in attitudes towards marriage, family, and personal development. This trend presents both challenges and opportunities for the country as it navigates the complexities of modern life and demographic shifts. By understanding and addressing these changes, the Philippines can ensure a more prosperous and equitable future for generations to come.