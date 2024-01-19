Pew Survey Unveils Diverse Perspectives on Components of National Identity

The Pew research survey, involving 24,674 adults from 22 nations, has unveiled divergent perspectives on the essence of national identity. The study has created a National Identity Index by scoring responses about the significance of birthplace, common language, customs, traditions, and predominant religion.

Varied Importance of National Identity Components

Among the nations surveyed, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Mexico placed high significance on all dimensions of national identity, with Indonesia emerging as the nation with strong agreement in all areas. Conversely, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Germany, and the UK were among the countries that placed less stress on these factors. Sweden was the least likely to consider birthplace and religion as significant components of national identity.

Language and National Identity

Language was highly valued across most countries, especially in Hungary, the Netherlands, and Indonesia. However, it was less valued in the UK, Greece, and Asian countries like South Korea. The countries that valued language the least were the US and Israel. Political ideology played a role in this aspect as conservatives generally linked language more closely to national identity, particularly evident in America and Greece.

Customs and traditions were highly valued in Indonesia, Mexico, Hungary, and Poland, whereas in Israel, Sweden, Germany, and Brazil, they were less so. The importance of birthplace differed in countries with low and high migrant populations. Countries with low migrant populations considered birthplace important, while countries like Canada and Sweden with higher migrant populations did not. Ideological differences were also noticeable, with US conservatives placing higher importance on birthplace.