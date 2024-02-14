Parkland Shooting Anniversary: Demolishing Building 12 and Advocating for School Safety

February 14, 2024, marked the sixth anniversary of the devastating Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A somber commemoration brought together families, friends, and community members to remember the 17 lives lost and honor their legacies.

Demolition of Building 12: A Step Towards Closure

In an attempt to bring some semblance of closure, the community has decided to demolish Building 12, the site of the tragedy. The ongoing debate about preserving the building as a lesson on school safety continues, but for now, the focus is on healing and moving forward.

Debbi Hixon, widow of slain coach and athletic director Chris Hixon, reflected on her husband's sacrifice. "He died a hero, trying to protect the students he loved so much," she said.

Victims and Heroes: Remembering the Lives Lost

The commemorative event highlighted the stories of the victims, including students like Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, and Jaime Guttenberg. Teachers and coaches, such as Scott Beigel and Aaron Feis, were also remembered for their heroic actions during the shooting.

Advocacy for School Safety: Turning Grief into Action

In the wake of the tragedy, survivors and families of the victims have become advocates for change, pushing for stricter gun regulations and safer school environments. Organizations like Stand with Parkland, founded by Tony Montalto, father of victim Gina Montalto, are working tirelessly to promote school safety measures.

Some of the key changes implemented since the shooting include red flag laws, increased school security measures, and raising the age to purchase a rifle to 21. However, the fight for safer schools continues, as recent proposals to lower the age back to 18 face opposition from advocates.

Timeline of court events following the Parkland shooting

As the Parkland community continues to mourn the lives lost and push for change, the memories of the victims remain a constant reminder of the importance of school safety. Today and always, their legacies live on through the actions of those working towards a safer future.