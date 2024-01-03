Parents Speak Out Against Mum-Shaming in Viral Online Stories

Two parents, Savannah Thrower and Dana Pearson, recently took to social media to share their experiences with parenting criticism, shedding light on the prevalent issue of mum-shaming. In a society where everyone seems to have an opinion on how children should be raised, these two mothers’ stories have struck a chord with many.

Savannah Thrower’s Restaurant Incident

Thrower, a mother of an 11-month-old son, recounting an incident at a restaurant, revealed that she had been criticized by two individuals for letting her son watch a show on her phone. The intent was to keep her child calm and prevent disruptions that might affect other patrons. Her video, shared on the popular platform TikTok, has so far gained 34,000 likes and been shared 829 times.

Dana Pearson’s Personal Parenting Choices

Similarly, Dana Pearson, a young parent from Utah, also faced criticism for their parenting choices. Pearson allows their child to choose their bedtime, engage in makeup, dye their hair, and even wear skirts. These decisions, though personal and made in the best interest of the child, have been met with disapproval and judgment by others.

A Call to Cease Mum-Shaming

Both Thrower and Pearson have used their platforms to highlight the issue of mum-shaming. They call for an end to the constant judgment and guilt that parents, especially mothers, are often subjected to. Their stories underscore the importance of respecting individual parenting choices and acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to raising children.