en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Parents Speak Out Against Mum-Shaming in Viral Online Stories

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Parents Speak Out Against Mum-Shaming in Viral Online Stories

Two parents, Savannah Thrower and Dana Pearson, recently took to social media to share their experiences with parenting criticism, shedding light on the prevalent issue of mum-shaming. In a society where everyone seems to have an opinion on how children should be raised, these two mothers’ stories have struck a chord with many.

Savannah Thrower’s Restaurant Incident

Thrower, a mother of an 11-month-old son, recounting an incident at a restaurant, revealed that she had been criticized by two individuals for letting her son watch a show on her phone. The intent was to keep her child calm and prevent disruptions that might affect other patrons. Her video, shared on the popular platform TikTok, has so far gained 34,000 likes and been shared 829 times.

Dana Pearson’s Personal Parenting Choices

Similarly, Dana Pearson, a young parent from Utah, also faced criticism for their parenting choices. Pearson allows their child to choose their bedtime, engage in makeup, dye their hair, and even wear skirts. These decisions, though personal and made in the best interest of the child, have been met with disapproval and judgment by others.

A Call to Cease Mum-Shaming

Both Thrower and Pearson have used their platforms to highlight the issue of mum-shaming. They call for an end to the constant judgment and guilt that parents, especially mothers, are often subjected to. Their stories underscore the importance of respecting individual parenting choices and acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to raising children.

0
Social Issues Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Citizen Engagement: The Power of Voice in Local Governance

By Saboor Bayat

COVID-19 Crisis Reveals Divergence in Social and Political Trust: A Study

By BNN Correspondents

Rise in Veteran Homelessness: Advocates Call for Change

By BNN Correspondents

NDDC's 'Light Up the Niger Delta' Campaign: Solar Lights, Security, and Sustainable Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Influencer Marketing: Reshaping Healthcare Communication ...
@Health · 26 mins
Influencer Marketing: Reshaping Healthcare Communication ...
heart comment 0
Supplier Diversity Programs: Equity, Economic Growth and Challenges

By Quadri Adejumo

Supplier Diversity Programs: Equity, Economic Growth and Challenges
Enhanced Train Travel for the Visually Impaired: A Collaborative Initiative

By Salman Khan

Enhanced Train Travel for the Visually Impaired: A Collaborative Initiative
Voice Notes: A New Trend in Digital Communication

By Rafia Tasleem

Voice Notes: A New Trend in Digital Communication
Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ Unveils The Concept of Caste Through Isabel Wilkerson’s Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Ava DuVernay's 'Origin' Unveils The Concept of Caste Through Isabel Wilkerson's Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
39 seconds
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
Crysencio Summerville: The Rising Star of Leeds United Drawing Premier League Attention
39 seconds
Crysencio Summerville: The Rising Star of Leeds United Drawing Premier League Attention
Elmlea Unveiled: Not Cream but a Cream Alternative, TikTok User Reveals
1 min
Elmlea Unveiled: Not Cream but a Cream Alternative, TikTok User Reveals
ReCode Therapeutics Tests Innovative mRNA Therapy for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
1 min
ReCode Therapeutics Tests Innovative mRNA Therapy for Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
Arch Biopartners Kickstarts Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide: A Potential Gamechanger in Cardiac Surgery
2 mins
Arch Biopartners Kickstarts Phase II Trial of LSALT Peptide: A Potential Gamechanger in Cardiac Surgery
NuView Life Sciences Bolsters Board, Eyes Revolutionary Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
2 mins
NuView Life Sciences Bolsters Board, Eyes Revolutionary Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
CannaGrow Holdings Leaps into Live Events Industry with Xtreme Fighting Championships Deal
2 mins
CannaGrow Holdings Leaps into Live Events Industry with Xtreme Fighting Championships Deal
India's Unseen Heroes: How Women Sanitation Workers are Transforming the Sector
2 mins
India's Unseen Heroes: How Women Sanitation Workers are Transforming the Sector
Kees Vos and SEG's Growing Influence at Manchester United: Cause for Concern?
2 mins
Kees Vos and SEG's Growing Influence at Manchester United: Cause for Concern?
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app