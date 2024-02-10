Parents Rally Against Homeless Shelter Near PS 397: A Battle for Safety and Compassion

As the city of New York presses forward with its plan to open a 170-bed homeless shelter for single men across the street from PS 397 in the Financial District, parents and community members are raising their voices in protest. Over 1,400 people have signed a petition against the shelter, which is slated to welcome its first residents in late 2025.

Advertisment

Fear and Frustration

Parents express concern over the potential danger and negative interactions their children may face due to the close proximity of the shelter. Their worries stem from the reality that many of the homeless men seeking refuge suffer from addiction and mental illness.

City Councilman Christopher Marte and Community Board 1 members have echoed these concerns, voicing their frustration over the lack of transparency and communication from the city's Department of Homeless Services (DHS) and the shelter operator, HELP USA. This perceived lack of engagement has left residents feeling blindsided and anxious about the impending changes to their community.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Purposes

Property records reveal that the building, which once housed the Calhoun School, was sold for $15 million in December 2022 to Beekman NY LLC. As the transformation from a school to a shelter takes shape, parents and local residents find themselves grappling with the stark contrast between the two institutions.

The DHS maintains that the shelter will provide critical support to men experiencing homelessness, offering a safe haven and essential services. HELP USA, an experienced not-for-profit organization, will oversee the shelter's operation, ensuring that the needs of its residents are met.

Advertisment

A Call for Communication and Collaboration

While the city's 'equitable shelter siting' initiative aims to provide safety net resources across all communities, the lack of communication surrounding the West 74th street shelter has left the community feeling uneasy. Parents and residents are calling for open dialogue and collaboration with the city and HELP USA to address their concerns and find a solution that benefits all parties involved.

City Council Member Gale Brewer has appealed to Mayor Adams to block the shelter's opening, advocating for the building to be used for affordable housing instead. As the debate continues, it is evident that the community's concerns cannot be overlooked. A delicate balance must be struck between providing essential services to those in need and ensuring the safety and well-being of the surrounding community.