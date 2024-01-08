Pardoned After 23 Years: Nemani Valeniyasana Reunites with Family and Begins New Chapter

After a long, painful period of 23 years, a light shone into the life of Nemani Valeniyasana, a man who had been entangled in the tumultuous events of the 2000 civilian coup in Labasa Town. The news of his pardon and subsequent release on December 21, 2023, brought an end to the two-decade-long saga of endurance and faith.

Imprisonment, Faith, and Family: The Trifold Pillars

During his incarceration, Nemani found solace and strength in his faith, his prayers focusing on the safety and prosperity of his family. A family that, despite the absence of its patriarch, managed to not just survive, but thrive. His children, now married and educated, are the living testament of their father’s prayers, even in the face of a heartbreaking loss – the demise of Nemani’s wife in 2007.

A Pillar of Support: Kitione Kauvere

Throughout this ordeal, the role of Nemani’s siblings, especially his older brother Kitione Kauvere, was pivotal. They stepped into the void left by Nemani, providing for his family and praying for his well-being, thus becoming the bedrock upon which the family stood.

A New Chapter Unfolds

With the news of his pardon and release, Nemani’s prayers were finally answered. The long-awaited reunion with his family marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life. A chapter where time spent with loved ones has become his top priority, a stark contrast to the isolation of the prison cell he had called home for the past 23 years.