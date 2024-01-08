en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Pardoned After 23 Years: Nemani Valeniyasana Reunites with Family and Begins New Chapter

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Pardoned After 23 Years: Nemani Valeniyasana Reunites with Family and Begins New Chapter

After a long, painful period of 23 years, a light shone into the life of Nemani Valeniyasana, a man who had been entangled in the tumultuous events of the 2000 civilian coup in Labasa Town. The news of his pardon and subsequent release on December 21, 2023, brought an end to the two-decade-long saga of endurance and faith.

Imprisonment, Faith, and Family: The Trifold Pillars

During his incarceration, Nemani found solace and strength in his faith, his prayers focusing on the safety and prosperity of his family. A family that, despite the absence of its patriarch, managed to not just survive, but thrive. His children, now married and educated, are the living testament of their father’s prayers, even in the face of a heartbreaking loss – the demise of Nemani’s wife in 2007.

A Pillar of Support: Kitione Kauvere

Throughout this ordeal, the role of Nemani’s siblings, especially his older brother Kitione Kauvere, was pivotal. They stepped into the void left by Nemani, providing for his family and praying for his well-being, thus becoming the bedrock upon which the family stood.

A New Chapter Unfolds

With the news of his pardon and release, Nemani’s prayers were finally answered. The long-awaited reunion with his family marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life. A chapter where time spent with loved ones has become his top priority, a stark contrast to the isolation of the prison cell he had called home for the past 23 years.

0
Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
1 min ago
Stephen Lusty to Step Down as Chair of York Civic Trust
After more than four years of dedicated service, Stephen Lusty, the current chair of the York Civic Trust, has announced his decision to step down from his position in October. The Trust, an organization with deep roots dating back to 1946, has been instrumental in safeguarding York’s rich history and heritage while actively participating in
Stephen Lusty to Step Down as Chair of York Civic Trust
Fuel Poverty: Over 230,000 Seek Warmth in Community Spaces
29 mins ago
Fuel Poverty: Over 230,000 Seek Warmth in Community Spaces
Canadian Optimism for 2024: A Snapshot by Angus Reid Institute
33 mins ago
Canadian Optimism for 2024: A Snapshot by Angus Reid Institute
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
5 mins ago
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
Manifesting Trend Drives Multi-Billion Euro Self-Help Industry Amid Criticism
8 mins ago
Manifesting Trend Drives Multi-Billion Euro Self-Help Industry Amid Criticism
Venkat Senguttuvan: An Actor's Journey of Self-Acceptance
12 mins ago
Venkat Senguttuvan: An Actor's Journey of Self-Acceptance
Latest Headlines
World News
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
17 seconds
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
3 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
4 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
5 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
5 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
6 mins
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
6 mins
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
6 mins
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
7 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
7 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
56 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app