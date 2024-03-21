Outcry in Manila: Forced Haircut of LGBTQ Student at EARIST Sparks Nationwide Calls for Policy Reform

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of Manila on March 15, rallying against the Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology’s (EARIST) enforced haircut policy following a viral video. In the footage, a transgender student was seen being given an unwanted haircut, an act that has since ignited a fierce debate over the school's regulations concerning LGBTQ students. This incident not only highlighted the immediate distress of those affected but also underscored a broader issue of inclusivity within educational institutions across the Philippines.

Policy Under Fire

The contentious policy at EARIST, which mandates male students to wear a “barber’s haircut” and prohibits female students from having colorful hair highlights, has been criticized for not accommodating the sexual orientation and identity of LGBTQ students. According to Bahaghari, a national LGBTQ alliance, this rule has adversely impacted over 50 students, forcing them to conform to a standard that disregards their true selves. The school’s administrators had initially seemed to relent, allowing transgender students to enroll without adherence to the haircut policy for the first term, only to later reverse their decision, demanding compliance for subsequent enrollment.

Community Response and Institutional Shift

The backlash from the video and subsequent protests prompted action from various stakeholders. Manila’s city council announced plans to investigate the enforced haircuts, while EARIST decided to suspend its hair policy pending a handbook review, following mediated dialogue with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Despite CHED's lack of explicit policies on student haircuts or gender expressions, its involvement underscores the significant role governing bodies play in ensuring educational institutions foster an inclusive environment. Meanwhile, LGBTQ advocacy groups, led by figures like Arri Samsico of Bahaghari, vow to push for anti-discrimination policies that ban repressive rules against students’ gender expressions.

A Broader Call for Inclusivity

The incident at EARIST is not isolated, as similar policies exist across various educational institutions in the Philippines, reflecting a systemic issue of non-inclusivity. Advocates argue that true progress lies in the implementation of comprehensive anti-discrimination laws, like the SOGIE Equality Bill, which has languished in Congress since 2000. Such legislation would mandate inclusivity and acknowledgment of diverse identities across all Philippine schools, potentially transforming the educational landscape into one that truly supports all students.

The forced haircut incident at EARIST has become a catalyst for change, sparking a nationwide conversation on the need for educational systems to evolve alongside societal shifts towards inclusivity. As discussions continue, the hope is that this moment of outcry will lead to meaningful reforms, ensuring that future generations of students can learn and grow in environments that respect and celebrate their identities.