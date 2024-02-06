Oakland’s Transformation through Cinema: Smith and Riley Showcase Films at BAMPFA

Filmmakers Cauleen Smith and Boots Riley, known for their distinct portrayals of Oakland, California, are set to present their works at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA). Smith's 1998 debut film 'Drylongso' offers a compelling narrative of West Oakland grappling with the aftermath of urban renewal and the war on drugs. In contrast, Riley's 2018 film 'Sorry to Bother You' humorously critiques the gentrified Oakland of the 2010s, taking aim at capitalism and corporate exploitation.

Smith’s 'Drylongso': A Reflection of West Oakland

Smith's film forms part of a series at BAMPFA titled 'Cauleen Smith -- In Space, In Time'. It features other works that delve into Black culture and adversity, illuminating the experiences of a community navigating tumultuous times. 'Drylongso' exposes the stark realities of West Oakland's struggle, unfolding a narrative that resonates deeply with the audience.

Riley’s 'Sorry to Bother You': A Satirical Take on Gentrified Oakland

Riley's event, part of BAMPFA's 'Imagining Beyond Authoritarianism: Race and Gender in Our Times' series, goes beyond the film screening. It includes discussions on racial injustice and the role of photography in marginalized communities, offering a platform for crucial dialogues. 'Sorry to Bother You', through its satirical lens, critiques the gentrification and corporate exploitation that has permeated Oakland in the last decade.

Supporting Local Filmmakers: The Role of Make It Bay

The filmmakers' presentations underscore the transformations Oakland has experienced over the years and the unique challenges artists encounter in creating and funding their work. Recognizing these challenges, a new coalition, Make It Bay, is collaborating with city officials to provide incentives to local filmmakers. This initiative mirrors San Francisco's efforts to make the Bay Area a more appealing hub for artists and film production.