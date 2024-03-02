NYSC Director-General Honored with Chieftaincy Title 'Dekora' in Anambra for Community Contributions

In a ceremonial blend of cultural appreciation and national unity, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Joe Egwuonwu of Umuawulu community, Anambra State, conferred the Chieftaincy title 'Dekora' on Brig. General Yushau Ahmed, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The title, symbolizing the strength of the people, was awarded during the 2024 Batch 'A' Stream 1 cultural carnival at the State NYSC Orientation Camp, spotlighting the DG's significant contributions to the camp, Corps Members, and the local communities.

Advertisment

Igwe Egwuonwu expressed his gratitude and welcome to Brig. General Ahmed, highlighting the conferment as a mark of full membership in the Igwe's Council and a symbol of ongoing partnership for the unity and progress of both Anambra State and Nigeria. The monarch's blessing and call for divine guidance for the DG underscored the importance of the title in fostering communal and national development.

NYSC's Role in Cultural Integration

Responding to this honor, Brig. General Ahmed emphasized the NYSC's foundational aim of promoting unity among Nigerians across diverse cultural, ethnic, and religious backgrounds. He encouraged Corps Members to immerse themselves respectfully in the cultures of their host communities, reinforcing the scheme's commitment to national cohesion.

Additionally, Ahmed highlighted ongoing collaborations with state governments to equip Corps Members with skills for self-reliance post-service, further contributing to local and national economies.