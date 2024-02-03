Nigerian Muslim Women's Coalition Advocates for Hijab as a Symbol of Empowerment

On a day marked as Work Hijab Day, the Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women, spearheaded by Zulai Nuhu, sought to bring to light a profound message: wearing the hijab is a choice that symbolizes freedom, strength, and empowerment for Muslim women. This stance challenges the prevalent misconception that the hijab is a symbol of oppression. Celebrating under the theme VeiledInStrength, the group's ambition was not only to educate non-Muslims, but also to advocate for a broader understanding that the hijab is worn by choice, and it embodies qualities of strength, empowerment, focus, and vision.

Unveiling the True Meaning of the Hijab

Nuhu, the coalition's leader, emphasized that the hijab is an integral part of Muslim women's identity. It is an essential facet of their active participation in public life. More than just a piece of clothing, the hijab is a right that is legally protected. The coalition is urging for the support of Media Trust and the public in spreading this awareness. They hope to eliminate discrimination against hijab wearers, thereby fostering greater acceptance of the cultural and religious importance of the hijab.

Standing United Against Challenges

The Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women is a conglomerate of various organizations committed to addressing the challenges faced by Muslim women. Their advocacy goes beyond the hijab. It encompasses a range of issues that Muslim women encounter, especially within their community. The coalition is steadfast in its commitment to championing the rights of Muslim women, underscoring the strength and empowerment encapsulated in the choice to wear the hijab.