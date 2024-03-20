Nigeria Police Encourage Positivity on International Day of Happiness Amidst Global Ranking

Nigeria Police Force's latest initiative, "Don't Worry, Be Happy," aims to lift the spirits of Nigerians by promoting positivity and community unity on the International Day of Happiness. This approach comes at a time when Nigeria ranks as the 102nd happiest nation worldwide, according to the latest World Happiness Report.

On March 20, celebrated globally as the International Day of Happiness, the Nigeria Police Force took to social media to spread a message of joy and optimism. Through a pictorial message shared on their X handle, they encouraged citizens to find happiness in the little moments and foster positive connections within their communities. This campaign is not just about encouraging a positive mindset but is also deeply rooted in the belief that happiness can lead to a safer and more harmonious world.

Happiness Rankings and Insights

Despite the police's efforts to boost morale, Nigeria's position as the 102nd happiest country out of 143 nations sheds light on the broader socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.

The World Happiness Report reveals that younger Nigerians feel happier compared to the older generation, with the country ranking higher among the youth. These findings suggest a significant disparity in happiness levels across different age groups, highlighting the importance of addressing the underlying issues contributing to this divide.