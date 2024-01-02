New Zealand Couple Launches Kick Back to Combat Youth Homelessness

Devoted Auckland couple, Aaron and Summer Hendry, have chosen to invest their personal savings into a noble cause – battling youth homelessness in New Zealand. Their new organization, Kick Back, aims to fill the gaps in the current support system for vulnerable children and young adults.

The Vision Behind Kick Back

The Hendrys have been hands-on in addressing youth homelessness for over a decade. However, they believe the existing systems don’t go far enough in providing comprehensive aid to these young people. Their latest initiative, The Front Door, is designed to offer immediate accommodation, healthcare, mental health support, and guidance towards sustainable housing for at-risk youths.

Challenges and Progress

Finding a central location for the services has proven to be a significant hurdle, along with funding constraints. However, the couple remains undeterred, firmly believing in their mission. They have been liaising with the council, politicians, associations, and various organizations to secure the necessary resources and location.

The Human Impact

The need for such a service is underscored by the heart-wrenching stories of young people like Tane and Maia, who have faced homelessness. Their narratives emphasize the necessity of a safe environment where they can feel a sense of belonging and find a pathway out of homelessness. Charitable organizations such as Mana Services have shown their support for the Hendrys’ initiative, acknowledging the funding limitations within the social services sector.

The Ministry of Social Development recognizes the challenges of youth homelessness, describing its approach as one of finding long-term solutions, with emergency housing as a last resort when other options fail. The Hendrys, however, argue that temporary solutions like motels can be detrimental to the youth’s well-being. Their vision for Kick Back is to provide a safe, nurturing environment that provides more than just a temporary fix, but a sustainable, healthy future for at-risk youth.