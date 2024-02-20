Neligh Mourns the Loss of Lois Reinke: A Legacy of Love and Community

As the sun rises over the small town of Neligh, Nebraska, it brings with it a day of remembrance and celebration for one of its most cherished residents. Lois Reinke, a stalwart of the community and a beacon of kindness, passed away at the age of 97 on February 17, 2024. The news of her departure has left a palpable void in the hearts of those who knew her, yet her legacy is destined to be celebrated with the same warmth and affection she extended to all.

A Life Well-Lived

Lois was born on a crisp autumn day, November 23, 1926, in Hugo, Colorado, to Julius and Olga (Mock) Hoefer. Her journey from the plains of Colorado to the heartland of Nebraska was marked by a spirit of adventure and resilience. Settling in Omaha in her youth, Lois's early days were spent contributing to the war effort from the home front, working at the Fairmont Ice Cream Factory. It was in Neligh, however, where Lois's story found its most enduring chapters.

In a tender ceremony on August 26, 1951, Lois married Donald Reinke, embarking on a partnership that would stand the test of time for 66 years until Donald's passing in 2017. Together, they nurtured a family and a farm, their love and labor a testament to the values of hard work and dedication. Lois's passion wasn't confined to the fields; she was also an avid crafter, gardener, and baker. Her hands, always busy, were instruments of creation, whether tilling the soil or kneading dough.

A Pillar of the Community

Lois's contributions transcended the walls of her home and the bounds of her farm. She was a vibrant member of several community groups, her involvement driven by a genuine desire to contribute to the well-being of her neighbors and friends. Lois's faith was a cornerstone of her existence, and her participation in the Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh was marked by fervent devotion and service. It is here, at Grace Lutheran Church, that family, friends, and community members will gather at 10:30 a.m. on February 21, 2024, to honor Lois's memory.

The Celebration of Life service, led by Pastor Norlyn Bartens, promises to be a reflection of Lois's essence—a mixture of solemnity and joy, of remembrance and hope. Prior to the service, a visitation will be held on February 20, 2024, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home, offering an opportunity for those touched by Lois's life to come together in support and memory. Following the service, Lois will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery, her final resting place among the rolling hills of Neligh.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Lois's legacy is carried forward by her daughters, Elaine Wallace and Joyce Kassebaum, her grandchild Jessica, and her great-grandchildren Abigail, Ethan, and Eliana, as well as her sister Janice Walker. In their memories and in the stories shared by those who knew her, Lois's spirit remains alive—a guiding light of love, resilience, and community. While her physical presence will be missed, the seeds of kindness Lois planted in the hearts of those around her will continue to bloom for generations to come.

As Neligh prepares to bid farewell to one of its most luminous residents, the impact of Lois Reinke's 97 years is evident in the collective mourning and celebration of her life. It is a testament to the fact that some people, through their actions and the love they share, achieve a form of immortality in the memories of those they leave behind. Lois Reinke's story is not just one of loss, but a celebration of a life that enriched a community and exemplified the virtues of care, dedication, and service.