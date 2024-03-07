Nelia Olivencia Champions Diversity in Education: From East Harlem to UW Leadership

Born in New York with Puerto Rican roots, Nelia Olivencia's journey from navigating the challenges of East Harlem to becoming a pivotal figure in promoting diversity in education reflects a life dedicated to equity and inclusion.

Growing up amidst poverty and gang presence, Olivencia's quest for a community led her to the NAACP during her college years, marking the beginning of her advocacy work. Transitioning from a professor in California, where she pushed for the creation of a Chicano Studies program, to a significant role at the University of Wisconsin, Olivencia's impact has been profound.

Breaking Barriers in Education

In 1976, Olivencia took on the role of assistant dean of students and director of multicultural programming at UW-Madison, setting the stage for her lifelong commitment to diversity in education. In 1991, she furthered her influence as the director of Latino student programs at UW-Whitewater, where she remained for 19 years. During her tenure, Olivencia pioneered the first travel study courses for Latinos, facilitating educational travel to 12 different countries and significantly enriching students' academic experiences.

Advocacy Through Action

Olivencia's advocacy extended beyond academia; in 1970, she protested against the portrayal of Puerto Ricans in the film "West Side Story" in La Crosse, advocating for accurate representation of all people of color. Her efforts in La Crosse were not limited to the Latino community; she championed the rights of Blacks, Native Americans, and Asians, demonstrating her commitment to inclusivity for all marginalized groups. In recognition of her tireless work, Olivencia was honored with the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents Diversity Award in 2009.

Legacy of Equity and Inclusion

Olivencia's legacy is celebrated during Women's History Month by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) members Lois and Liza Gilbert, who included her in their list of "Women who advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion." Her story, featured throughout March at lacrossetribune.com, serves as a testament to the impact of dedicated advocacy on creating more inclusive educational environments. Olivencia's journey from the streets of East Harlem to the halls of UW exemplifies the power of resilience and the enduring importance of fighting for diversity and inclusion.