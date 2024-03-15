National Kurultai's Third Meeting in Atyrau: Kazakhstan's Civil Society Development

ASTANA – On March 14, Atyrau became the focal point for the third meeting of the National Kurultai, hosting a series of pivotal discussions aimed at advancing Kazakhstan's civil society. Experts, human rights activists, and political scientists convened across four dedicated sessions to deliberate on pressing societal issues ranging from human rights protection to the impact of non-traditional values, as reported by Khabar TV channel.

Addressing Societal Challenges

Throughout the meeting, over 70 Kurultai members voiced their concerns, highlighting the adverse effects of destructive religious groups, gambling addiction, and the encroachment of non-traditional values on societal development. With more than 100 initiatives and proposals put forth, the discussions underscored a collective determination to tackle these challenges head-on. Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva emphasized the government's commitment to implementing these proposals as part of a broader strategy to safeguard societal well-being.

Strengthening Civil Dialogue

The active participation of Kurultai members reflects the institution's growing significance as a platform for fruitful dialogue between the state and society. State Counselor Erlan Karin lauded the Kurultai's role in facilitating this exchange, noting the diversity of proposals aimed at consolidating society, promoting national values, and addressing a spectrum of socially significant topics. This engagement illustrates the Kurultai's effectiveness in bridging gaps and fostering a more inclusive and responsive governance model.

Looking Ahead

As the third meeting of the National Kurultai concludes, the focus shifts to the implementation of the initiatives discussed. With President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set to lead the forthcoming discussions, the momentum generated by this assembly holds the promise of catalyzing significant advancements in Kazakhstan's civil society landscape. The collective resolve exhibited by the Kurultai's members and the government's openness to these discussions signal a pivotal moment in Kazakhstan's journey towards a more vibrant, resilient, and inclusive society.