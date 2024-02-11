MP Ablakwa's Housing Project: A Beacon of Hope for Akosombo Dam Spillage Victims

Five months after the Akosombo Dam spillage displaced thousands, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, is spearheading a housing project to assist the victims. The second phase of this initiative, providing homes for 300 displaced individuals, is set to be inaugurated by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Advertisment

A Call for Prompt Action

Despite the government budgeting over GH₵200 million for resettlement, the funds remain undisbursed, leaving many in temporary shelters. Mr. Ablakwa has expressed concern over the delay and questioned the whereabouts of the contingency fund meant for such emergencies.

The recent commissioning of housing units for 300 affected victims is a positive step forward. However, it only covers a fraction of the 12,633 displaced persons. The North Tongu MP has pledged to ensure no spillage victim is left behind.

Advertisment

A Promise to Leave No One Behind

The Volta River Authority (VRA) began water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams on September 15, 2023, due to rising water levels, leading to widespread power cuts and displacement of people in nine district assemblies in the Volta and Eastern regions.

Thousands of people were affected, with Mr. Ablakwa's constituency being the most affected area. In response, he constructed buildings to house 300 displaced victims in his constituency as part of his pledge to leave no spillage victim behind.

Advertisment

The 'Safe Alternative Housing Project'

The 'Safe Alternative Housing Project', being executed by First Sky Group, comes months after the VRA began spilling water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

This exercise led to massive flooding and displacement of settlements in about nine different district assemblies in the Volta and Eastern regions, including North, Central, and South Tongu District Assemblies, Asuogyaman, Shai Osudoku, and Ada. Close to 15,000 people were displaced in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.

Advertisment

The second phase of the housing project, completed in seven weeks, is a testament to Mr. Ablakwa's commitment to supporting all spillage victims. The inauguration by former President Mahama underscores the significance of this initiative.

As Mr. Ablakwa continues his efforts to resettle the displaced victims, he urges the government to act promptly in addressing their needs. The 'Safe Alternative Housing Project' stands as a beacon of hope amidst the chaos caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

In a world often marred by natural disasters and humanitarian crises, it is heartening to see leaders like Mr. Ablakwa stepping up to make a difference. His dedication to ensuring a safe and secure future for the displaced victims serves as an inspiring example of compassionate leadership.