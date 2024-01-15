Mormon Model Holly Jane's Provocative Content Sparks Controversy

Holly Jane, a 39-year-old model and mother, is making waves for her provocative content that sharply contrasts with the expectations of her Mormon faith. Despite the church's stern rules regarding alcohol, language, and sexual conduct, Holly maintains that her actions are not in violation of any moral codes.

Advertisment

Rising Popularity Amid Controversy

Holly Jane has gained a significant following on Instagram, nearing the 200,000-fan mark, and earns a six-figure income from her risqué online activities. Her latest Instagram post, a playful video of her lifting her dress to reveal her underwear, garnered a strong response from her followers, amassing over 3,200 likes and comments.

Her unconventional online presence, which includes an OnlyFans page and Instagram posts featuring revealing photos, has drawn consequences from her religious community. Holly disclosed that she was excommunicated from the Mormon church, receiving a letter from her parish terminating her membership. According to Holly, the letter was sent the previous year but only arrived in her mailbox in August.