Montgomery County Launches Girl Power Contest: Empowering Women Through Creativity

In a vibrant celebration of Women's History Month, Montgomery County has rolled out its seventh annual Girl Power Contest. This initiative, spearheaded by the Montgomery County Commission for Women, Montgomery County Public Libraries, and Friends of the Library, shines a spotlight on creativity and women's empowerment, echoing the National Women's History Alliance's theme of advocating for equity, diversity, and inclusion. Residents of all ages are invited to contribute their creative expressions by March 31, with the aim of envisioning businesses that would positively impact girls and women in their community.

Advertisment

Unleashing Creativity for Change

The contest encourages participants to delve into their imaginations and propose innovative business ideas through various mediums, including short stories, poems, drawings, or any other form of creative expression. This year's theme, "Empowering Women," seeks not only to celebrate women's achievements but also to inspire participants to think critically about how they can contribute to a more equitable and inclusive community. The challenge revolves around the question: 'What business would you create in Montgomery County and what impact would it have on the girls and women in our community?'

Inclusive Participation and Selection Process

Advertisment

Eligibility for the contest spans across four categories: elementary school, middle school, high school, and adult, ensuring a broad platform for voices of all ages to be heard. The diversity in age categories underscores the contest's commitment to fostering a community-wide dialogue on women's empowerment. It's important to note that submissions from individuals under 18 require written consent from a parent or guardian, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for young participants to share their ideas. Winners will be announced in late April, adding an element of anticipation and excitement among participants.

How to Participate

For those interested in making their mark and advocating for women's empowerment through creativity, the process to participate is straightforward. Entries must be submitted by the March 31 deadline, with detailed information and submission guidelines available on the Commission for Women's website. This portal not only serves as a submission gateway but also as a resource for participants seeking inspiration or clarification on the contest's objectives and rules.

As Montgomery County's Girl Power Contest moves into its seventh year, it continues to serve as a beacon of creativity, empowerment, and community engagement. This initiative not only honors the spirit of Women's History Month but also lays the groundwork for future generations of women to thrive in a world that values their contributions and ideas. The anticipation of discovering the innovative and impactful business ideas proposed by participants is palpable, promising a showcase of talent that embodies the ideals of equity, diversity, and inclusion. As we await the announcement of the winners, the community remains united in its enthusiasm for celebrating and empowering women through this unique and inspiring contest.