Molly Grantham Departs WBTV After Two Decades for New Growth Horizons

WBTV's renowned anchor, Molly Grantham, has announced her departure from the Charlotte, N.C. CBS affiliate, marking the end of an era spanning over 20 years. Grantham shared her decision on social media, expressing her continued commitment to the Charlotte community and clarifying that her career shift is a step towards new growth directions, not retirement.

End of an Anchoring Era

Since joining WBTV in 2003, Grantham has become a familiar face in the homes of Charlotte residents, anchoring the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, and 11pm news shows. Her announcement came as a surprise to many, emphasizing that though she will no longer be seen behind the news desk, her presence in the community remains unwavering. Grantham's statement highlighted her love for the Charlotte area and her intention to continue contributing through speaking engagements, moderating events, and working with local nonprofits. This move reflects her desire to embrace new opportunities for growth and development beyond the anchor desk.

More Than Just a News Anchor

Grantham's impact on WBTV and the Charlotte community extends beyond her role as a news anchor. Known for her genuine connection with viewers and her commitment to real, transparent communication, she has built a career on authenticity and trust. Her decision to leave the anchor position is not about stepping back but rather stepping into a different space where she can make a difference. Grantham's dedication to public speaking, moderating, and community service underscores her ongoing commitment to empowering and inspiring those around her.

Looking Ahead

While Grantham's departure from WBTV marks the end of a significant chapter in her career, it also opens the door to new possibilities. Her decision to pursue growth in a new direction is a testament to her dynamic character and her willingness to evolve. The Charlotte community can expect to see Grantham in new roles, leveraging her experience, passion, and influence to make an impact. Though she steps away from the news desk, her journey of empowerment and engagement within the community is far from over.

As Molly Grantham embarks on this new chapter, her legacy at WBTV and her influence in Charlotte will remain indelible. Her career transition serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating the courage to embrace change and the importance of continuous personal and professional growth. Grantham's story is not one of ending but of transformation, signaling exciting developments ahead for her and the Charlotte community she cherishes.