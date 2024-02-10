MolinaCares Honors Triumph of Altruism: Inland Empire Champions Receive $5,000 Grants

In a heartening display of communal responsibility, Molina Healthcare of California has honored three Inland Empire residents for their resolute efforts in addressing the social determinants of health. David Wilder, Anita Gomez-Boettcher, and Roberto Tijerina have been named MolinaCares Community Champions, receiving a $5,000 grant each to donate to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

Advertisment

The Triumph of Altruism

David Wilder, an advocate for people with disabilities and seniors, has chosen Rolling Start Inc. to receive his grant. The organization provides transportation services, a critical need for those with limited mobility. Wilder's dedication reflects his deep understanding of the profound impact that reliable transportation can have on an individual's quality of life.

Anita Gomez-Boettcher, a survivor of domestic violence, has selected A Better Way in Victor Valley to be the recipient of her grant. As a testament to her resilience and commitment to helping others, Gomez-Boettcher has become a beacon of hope for countless women seeking refuge from abusive situations.

Advertisment

Roberto Tijerina, an activist, mentor, and musician, has chosen to support Blindness Support Services and UCR Chicano Latino Alumni with his grant. Tijerina's work as a community organizer and educator has inspired many, and his dedication to empowering marginalized communities is truly commendable.

The Intersection of Health and Community

Molina Healthcare's recognition of these exceptional individuals highlights the complex web of factors that contribute to a person's overall health and well-being. The company emphasizes the importance of considering access barriers and inequity in service delivery models, as these determinants are closely linked and can significantly impact health outcomes.

Advertisment

Social determinants of health encompass a broad range of factors, including the economy, education, environment, food security, health, housing, safety, social inclusion, and transportation. By addressing these issues, Molina Healthcare aims to create a more equitable healthcare system and improve the lives of individuals in the communities it serves.

Celebrating the Champions

The MolinaCares Community Champions program is a powerful reminder of the positive impact that individuals can have on their communities. By recognizing and supporting the efforts of Wilder, Gomez-Boettcher, and Tijerina, Molina Healthcare is not only investing in local nonprofits but also fostering a sense of pride and solidarity among Inland Empire residents.

As these champions continue their vital work, their stories serve as an inspiration to others who may be considering ways to make a difference in their own communities. Through their dedication and selflessness, Wilder, Gomez-Boettcher, and Tijerina have demonstrated that each of us has the power to create meaningful change and contribute to a healthier, more equitable world.

Inland Empire residents David Wilder, Anita Gomez-Boettcher, and Roberto Tijerina have been recognized by Molina Healthcare of California for their efforts in addressing social determinants of health. Their dedication to serving their communities has earned them the title of MolinaCares Community Champions, along with a $5,000 grant to donate to a nonprofit organization of their choice. By focusing on factors such as transportation, domestic violence support, and empowerment of marginalized communities, these individuals are making a significant impact on the health and well-being of those around them. Molina Healthcare's commitment to addressing access barriers and inequity in service delivery models is a testament to the power of community engagement and the importance of considering the complex web of factors that contribute to overall health.