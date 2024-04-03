Miss Universe Samoa: Inclusive Pageant Launches, Aims for Global Stage

In a groundbreaking move for Samoa's representation in global beauty pageants, the Miss Universe Samoa qualifying event was inaugurated at the Orator Hotel, setting the stage for an inclusive and ambitious quest. This initiative not only opens doors for single and married women with children but also embraces transgender women, marking a significant stride towards diversity and inclusion in the world of pageantry. Spearheaded by Manaia Event and supported by Vodafone Samoa, the launch epitomizes the collective aspiration to project Samoa's beauty and talent onto the international pageant scene.

Empowering Samoan Women

The ceremony began with a heartfelt sermon by Reverend Dr. Siaosi Salesulu, who called on the organizers to use the platform to reflect God's beauty through Samoan women. Leiataualesa Jerry Brunt, Director of Miss Universe Samoa, relayed the Miss Universe organization's approval to scout for a Samoan representative. The team is currently refining the selection criteria, with unique considerations for Samoan cultural practices, such as traditional tattoos, under discussion. This initiative not only aims to showcase the island nation's beauty but also seeks to empower women by providing them with a platform to express their individuality and stories.

Inclusivity at the Forefront

Highlighting the inclusive nature of Miss Universe Samoa, Mr. Rana Bose, CEO of Vodafone Samoa, pointed out the lenient entry criteria which accommodate a broader spectrum of participants, including transgender individuals post-transition. This openness signifies a progressive step towards celebrating diversity within the Samoan community and beyond. The collaboration between Manaia Event and Vodafone Samoa, rooted in their successful partnership from the previous year's Miss Global pageant, promises a robust support system for the candidates, emphasizing knowledge-sharing and empowerment.

A Vision for the Future

Despite challenges in securing sponsorships and financial backing, the optimism surrounding Miss Universe Samoa is palpable. The organizers are hopeful for government support and are considering collaboration with former Miss Global Samoa, Haylani Pearl Kuruppu, for future representation. As preparations for the international stage continue, the initiative stands as a testament to Samoa's commitment to showcasing its culture and talent. By embracing inclusivity and empowerment, Miss Universe Samoa is poised to make a significant impact, not only on the participants but also on the global perception of beauty and diversity.