Miracle at PAWS: Cinnamon, the FIV-Negative Cat, Seeks a Forever Home in St. Paris

Imagine a little furball named Cinnamon, with eyes full of hope and a purr that could melt the coldest heart. Found as a stray in St. Paris at the tender age of four months, Cinnamon's journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Brought into the warm embrace of PAWS Animal Shelter in September 2021, her tale is a testament to resilience and the unexpected twists of fate.

A Second Chance at Happiness

After a stint in quarantine, which Cinnamon decidedly found unpleasant, December 2021 brought a glimmer of hope as she was adopted. Yet, fate had more in store for her. Fast forward to December 2023, and due to unforeseen financial troubles faced by her owner, Cinnamon found herself back at PAWS, this time with a companion, Bailey, who was diagnosed with FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus). Here lies the crux of Cinnamon's tale: despite her close quarters with Bailey, Cinnamon tested negative for FIV, not once, but twice, underscoring the disease's low transmission rate among felines.

The Heart of PAWS

Post her second quarantine, Cinnamon emerged as the shelter's sweetheart, her disposition as sweet and loving as ever. Perhaps her most charming trait is her unfailing enthusiasm in greeting visitors, making her a favorite amongst both staff and potential adopters. This affectionate feline, now in search of a permanent home, exemplifies the resilience and loving nature that animals possess, even in the face of adversity.

The Lowdown on FIV

The story of Cinnamon sheds light on an important fact: the transmission of FIV among cats is not as easy as one might think. FIV, a condition akin to HIV in humans, often carries a stigma that can hinder the adoption of otherwise healthy and loving cats. This narrative serves not only to find Cinnamon a forever home but also to educate and dispel myths surrounding FIV-positive cats.

In the heart of St. Paris, PAWS Animal Shelter stands as a beacon of hope for many cats like Cinnamon. The shelter encourages those interested in expanding their family with a furry friend to visit, promising an experience filled with warmth and the potential for unconditional love. For Cinnamon, the dream is simple: a forever home where she can shower her humans with love, proving that even in the darkest times, there is light and hope.