Megyn Kelly Slams Brittany Pietsch for Sharing Termination Video Online

In a recent development that has sparked a heated debate online, former Cloudflare account executive, Brittany Pietsch, recorded her own termination and shared the video on social media. The nine-minute footage quickly went viral, racking up more than 23 million views. However, the act has drawn criticism from several quarters, with many accusing Pietsch of seeking attention and self-victimization.

The Viral Termination Video

Brittany Pietsch held a mid-market account executive position at Cloudflare, a San Francisco-based internet security firm. In the now-viral video, Pietsch can be seen questioning HR about the reasons for her dismissal, citing her high activity levels, positive feedback from her manager, and short tenure at the company. Cloudflare CEO, Matthew Prince, responded to the video, revealing that 40 sales employees out of over 1,500 were let go. He further pledged to make the company's performance management and termination processes more humane.

Megyn Kelly's Criticism

Among the voices criticizing Pietsch's actions is Megyn Kelly, a contributor for Sky News. Kelly, during a discussion with Sky News host Paul Murray, characterized Pietsch's actions as representative of what she called 'whiny, weak, woke youngsters.' According to her, these individuals fail to comprehend the harsh realities of the professional world.

Public Reactions and Implications

Public sentiment towards Pietsch's decision to document and share her termination has largely been negative. Critics argue that such actions promote a culture of self-victimization and heroism. Whether these criticisms will prompt a rethink on the part of those who choose to broadcast such personal experiences online remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that this incident has sparked a broader conversation about the nature of the employer-employee relationship, the responsibilities of human resource departments, and the role of social media in the workplace.