Mayor Rama Takes Firm Stance on Children’s Park Maintenance

In an unequivocal expression of concern over the declining condition of the Children’s Park in San Nicolas, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has implored the city’s Parks and Playgrounds officials to step up their efforts in maintenance or face potential relocation. Drawing attention to the park’s deteriorating state during an inspection, Mayor Rama underscored the urgency of rectifying the situation or dealing with the consequences of inaction.

Mayor Rama’s Stance on Park Maintenance

Mayor Rama’s public admonition was not limited to the Parks and Playgrounds department. He also took the City Agriculture Department to task, chastising them for their organizational shortcomings in managing the park’s welfare. Local barangay officials were not exempt from his critique either, with the mayor expressing disappointment over their lack of initiative in the park’s upkeep.

The History and Purpose of the Children’s Park

The Children’s Park, a generous donation from the private sector, was designed as a haven for children—a purpose that the current neglect seems to undermine. The park has an intriguing history of repurposing. Originally a fish market, it was transformed into a park in 2016 under the leadership of Mayor Rama. However, the COVID-19 pandemic saw it temporarily revert to its former use until July 2023, when it was reopened following extensive reconstruction.

The Call for Parental Responsibility

Mayor Rama also appealed to parents, urging them to inculcate discipline in their children while using public spaces. This, he believes, would contribute significantly to the park’s preservation. The mayor’s determination to improve the Children’s Park in San Nicolas is clear, as he is poised to take decisive action against those who stand in the way of its progress.