‘Matter of Faith’: Unmasking the Impact of Purity Culture Books and More

The ‘Matter of Faith’ newsletter, with its first release of the year, delves into an array of significant subjects anticipated to shape the course of 2024. Among them, the implications of purity culture books, specifically ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye’ by Joshua Harris, are discussed with a critical lens. The book that once popularized ‘courting’ as an alternative to dating among Christian teens and advocated strict rules for physical touch and supervised dating is now under scrutiny.

Purity Culture Books: The Underlying Damage

The newsletter brings to light the negative aftereffects of such purity culture teachings. Experts attribute harmful outcomes like unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, and mental and physical health issues to sexual repression, a direct result of these teachings. The ‘Matter of Faith’ newsletter urges its readers to be cognizant of these books and the detrimental impacts on sexual health they could potentially induce.

Reflections on the 2024 Elections and the Capitol Siege

Beyond the issue of purity culture, the newsletter also sheds light on the upcoming 2024 election cycle and the ongoing global violence. The three-year anniversary of the mob of Trump supporters attempting to thwart the certification of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden is also revisited. The editor shares insights gleaned from various media concerning that day, providing a unique perspective on an event that continues to shape American politics.

Entertainment Recommendations for the New Year

To conclude, the ‘Matter of Faith’ newsletter offers a range of entertainment suggestions for the new year. From movies and television shows to books and music, readers are presented with a curated list of options to kickstart their new year on an engaging note.