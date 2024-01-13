en English
Human Rights

Massachusetts Lawmakers Advocate for Decriminalization of Sex Work

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Massachusetts Lawmakers Advocate for Decriminalization of Sex Work

In a significant move towards reforming sex work legislation, Massachusetts Representatives Mary Keefe and Tricia Farley-Bouvier have put forth a bill aiming to decriminalize sex work for the workers, while preserving penal actions against those exploiting them. This proposed law comes in the wake of a legislative briefing in line with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and has received backing from Mass. Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

A New Approach to Sex Work

The bill, known as the Equity Model, heralds a shift towards a more empathetic and understanding perspective on prostitution. It acknowledges the exploitation that sex workers often endure and emphasizes the necessity for alternative support services. The legislation aims to reform the criminal justice system’s responses to individuals involved in the commercial sex trade industry.

Support Structures and Exit Strategies

One of the core objectives of the legislation is to provide aid and exit strategies for those wishing to leave sex work, a lifestyle often referred to as ‘the life.’ The bill includes provisions that would permit individuals convicted of prostitution to expunge their records, thereby fostering a more forgiving and supportive environment.

Backing from Advocacy Organizations

The bill enjoys the support of a coalition of organizations dedicated to helping individuals in the sex trade. Among these is My Life, My Choice, an advocacy group that extends assistance to young individuals in Eastern and Central Massachusetts. These organizations’ endorsement is a testament to the bill’s potential in transforming the lives of those involved in the sex trade.

Human Rights Society
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

