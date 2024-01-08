en English
Society

Manifesting Trend Drives Multi-Billion Euro Self-Help Industry Amid Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
The self-help industry, once a fledgling sector, has metamorphosed into a multi-billion Euro behemoth, primarily driven by the burgeoning trend of ‘manifesting.’ A concept founded on the premise that positive thinking can shape one’s life, manifesting has quickly transformed into a commercialized, media-hyped phenomenon. Books, workshops, and materials designed to help individuals ‘manifest’ their dreams have proliferated, fueling industry growth that far surpasses the €40 billion valuation estimated by Forbes just a few years ago.

The Marketization of Manifestation

Manifesting, now a buzzword on social media, has been given a veneer of credibility by the pseudoscientific ‘law of attraction.’ This alleged law posits that aligning one’s thoughts with the right ‘frequency’ can catalyze positive outcomes. However, detractors argue that manifesting merely sets the stage for confirmation bias and exacerbates anxiety when desires fail to materialize. Interestingly, studies have indicated that believers in the power of manifesting financial success exhibit a higher propensity for risky investments, thereby heightening their bankruptcy risk.

Ancient Beliefs Repackaged

Despite these criticisms, one cannot overlook the parallels between manifesting and ancient belief systems such as Stoicism. Both advocate for finding purpose and growth in all circumstances, imbued with the conviction that every event occurs for a reason. This ideology, termed ‘promiscuous teleology,’ is deeply entrenched in human psychology and is prevalent even among secular and atheistic individuals. While religious belief, a form of teleological thinking, has been associated with increased life satisfaction and longevity, manifesting is primarily focused on material success and personal acclaim, with little emphasis on moral or ethical cultivation.

Materialism Over Morality

This shift reflects a broader societal transition: self-improvement is no longer seen as a moral journey but rather a chase for material prosperity and personal recognition. In this context, manifesting emerges as a fitting ‘religion’ for our secular age, a testament to the ever-changing landscape of societal norms and values. As we continue to navigate this era of rapid transformation, it’s essential to critically evaluate the ideologies we adopt and to question whether they truly serve our holistic development or merely cater to our desire for quick fixes and instant gratification.

