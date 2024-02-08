Make A Splash: A Backyard Swim School's Battle Against Bureaucracy

In the tranquil suburbs of Sydney's south, a symphony of laughter and splashes echoes through the air. This is the backyard swim school of Andrew Duncan, fondly known as 'Make A Splash'. A beacon of joy and learning for 95 children, its existence is now threatened by a discordant note – a noise complaint from a neighbor.

A Battle Against Waves of Bureaucracy

Established in 2020, Make A Splash has carved out a niche in teaching children to swim, with a particular focus on one-on-one or two-on-one classes. These small group sessions have proven especially beneficial for neurodiverse children, providing an environment where they can learn at their own pace.

However, the Sutherland Shire Council recently issued a 90-day notice to cease operations and apply for approval. This decision follows complaints from a neighbor about the noise generated during swimming lessons.

Despite spending nearly $10,000 on traffic, parking surveys, and noise testing to demonstrate compliance with small business standards, the council maintains that development consent should have been obtained before Duncan began operations from his property.

The Sound of Support

The noise impact assessment suggests that if Duncan keeps his voice down during classes, he would meet the noise requirements. However, this solution overlooks the essence of Duncan's teaching method – clear instruction and encouragement.

Most neighbors support the swim school, with only one household consistently raising concerns about the noise. In response, families and the community have rallied behind Duncan, initiating an online petition demanding that the council reconsider. The petition has garnered over 1,200 signatures.

Diving Deeper into Determination

The situation has left Duncan feeling stressed and uncertain about the future of Make A Splash. Yet, he remains resolute in his mission to teach children the vital skill of swimming, emphasizing its importance for their safety.

"I'm determined to find a solution," Duncan asserts. "Swimming is not just a recreational activity; it's a lifesaving skill. I want to continue providing this service to the community."

As the waves of bureaucracy continue to crash against Make A Splash, the support from the community serves as a life raft, keeping hope afloat. In this battle against the odds, every voice counts.

Back in Sydney's south, the laughter and splashes continue, for now. The story of Make A Splash is far from over, and its final chapter is yet to be written.